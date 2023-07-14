Five Manila cops in hot water, go into hiding

249 SHARES Share Tweet

FIVE Manila policemen are now in “hot water” after being accused by a septuagenarian computer shop owner of stealing and extortion which allegedly occurred Tuesday in Sampaloc, Maynila.

Investigation by the Manila Police District -General Assignment and Investigation Section (MPD-GAIS) showed that the five cops are all assigned at the District Police Intelligence Operations Unit (DPIOU) of the MPD.

Apart from them, also being hunted down by the MPD is the woman who was being identified as the group’s ‘asset.’

Complainant Herminigildo Dela Cruz, 73, claimed that the cops wearing civilian clothes entered his computer shop at past 11 p.m. and introducted themselves as policemen.

The group said they were conducting an illegal gambling operation and went on to destroy the CCTV of the computer shop and erased its contents.

“Sabi nila, nag-o-operate ka pala ng computer na nagpapasugal. Sabi ko, ang ano lang namin dito, magre-rent sila ng computer. Sabi niya, para hindi ka na (maaresto) kasi nag-aapura kami, magbigay ka na lang,” Dela Cruz said.

The cops allegedly took about P40,000 from Dela Cruz which he said was intended for his grandchild’s tuition fee and then another P3,500 from the shop’s counter table.

Aside from these, the cops also allegedly demanded P4,000 as “weekly protection.”

“Magbibigay daw ako, para hindi na ako guguluhin ng P4,000 every Friday. ‘Yung isa kinuha niya cellphone ko para pagpunta niya dito ng Friday, tatawagan niya ako. Oo na lang ako ng oo, natakot na ko,” Dela Cruz said.

MPD Director PBGen Andre Dizon dispatched a tracking team to locate the said policemen.

It was learned that even their respective families do not know their whereabouts.

Dizon said the five cops have been relieved and all DPIOU personnel have been disarmed.

“Tayo lahat ay sumumpa sa ating mamamayan na magsisilbi tayo ng tapat at mahusay. Ngayong may hinaharap kayo na ganitong insidente, hindi maganda na magtatago kayo. Harapin natin ito,” Dizon said, adding that the said cops will be charged administratively.