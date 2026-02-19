Five Most Explosive Finishes From BRAVE CF 104

222 SHARES Share Tweet

To say that BRAVE Combat Federation delivered a spectacular showcase inside the packed Aleksandar Nikolić Hall in Belgrade, Serbia, with BRAVE CF 104 last Saturday, February 14, is an understatement.

Fans witnessed 12 high-octane bouts, many ending in decisive and dramatic fashion. From stunning knockouts to scintillating submissions, the card produced moments that continue to echo across social media and among fight enthusiasts worldwide.

Here are the five unforgettable finishes that defined BRAVE CF 104.

Borislav Nikolić

Reigning BRAVE CF Bantamweight World Champion Borislav Nikolić put forth a triumphant homecoming performance that electrified the Serbian crowd.

Facing Portugal’s Matheus Malta in a 64-kilogram catchweight clash, Nikolić endured early adversity as Malta repeatedly sought takedowns and controlled the pace in the opening exchanges.

However, the 33-year-old rising star gradually found his rhythm. Once he settled into his striking, Nikolić unleashed relentless boxing combinations with precision and intensity.

The momentum shift became undeniable in the second round when he connected cleanly and forced a stunning walk-off knockout. The arena erupted as the hometown hero sealed one of the most memorable finishes of the night.

Relive the moment here.

Miha Frlic

In the co-main event of BRAVE CF 104, Slovenian powerhouse Miha Frlic strengthened his claim for a shot at heavyweight gold with a statement victory over Italy’s Samuele Di Guardo.

Ranked No. 2 in the division, Frlic wasted no time asserting dominance. A thunderous right cross sent Di Guardo crashing to the canvas within the opening minute.

Frlic immediately followed up with suffocating pressure on the ground, unleashing heavy strikes that left no room for escape. The encounter ended after a brutal flurry of elbows forced the referee stoppage in less than a round.

With this emphatic win in Belgrade, Frlic now looms as a serious challenger to heavyweight king Pavel “The Experiment” Dailidko.

Relive the moment here.

Genadi Jorjoliani

The biggest upset of the evening came courtesy of Georgian hard-hitter Genadi Jorjoliani, who spoiled the much-awaited BRAVE CF debut of previously unbeaten Russian heavyweight Danylo Voievodkin.

From the opening bell, Jorjoliani pressed forward relentlessly, denying his foe any breathing space. His pressure and aggression quickly broke Voievodkin’s rhythm.

Sensing the moment, Jorjoliani launched a fierce combination capped by a crushing right hook that dropped the highly touted Russian. He followed with a barrage of punishing elbows that compelled the referee to intervene, leaving fans in disbelief.

Relive the moment here.

Kurban Idrisov

Bahrain’s Kurban Idrisov made a thunderous first impression in his promotional debut, overpowering Belarusian veteran Artem Buloychik in their 73-kilogram catchweight encounter.

The Team KHK prospect showcased precision and explosiveness. He set up the finish with a perfectly timed flying knee that rocked Buloychik, followed by a sharp high kick that further weakened him.

With his opponent trapped against the fence, Idrisov unleashed a relentless barrage of punches that forced the referee stoppage. It was a clinical and emphatic debut that instantly turned heads.

Relive the moment here.

Nikola Todorović

Decorated Serbian striker Nikola Todorović unveiled his evolution as a mixed martial artist at BRAVE CF 104 with a slick submission victory over Moldova’s Constantin Cretu in their super welterweight matchup.

Known for his elite kickboxing credentials, Todorović began by imposing his trademark striking, landing heavy shots that kept Cretu under constant pressure.

When Cretu surged forward for a takedown attempt, Todorović reacted instantly. He locked in a tight guillotine choke as they hit the mat and applied relentless pressure until the tap came in the opening round.

The finish highlighted his growing versatility in the all-encompassing sport and marked one of the slickest submissions of the night.

Relive the moment here.

