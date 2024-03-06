Five pedophiles barred from entering PH

166 SHARES Share Tweet

FIVE more foreign pedophiles were barred entry by the Bureau of Immigration (BI).

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said all five passengers, including four Americans and a New Zealander, who are registered sex offenders (RSOs), were intercepted at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) last Feb. 29 to March 3.

Intercepted last Feb. 29 at the NAIA terminal 1 was Daniel Lee Downey, 45, who arrived aboard a China Airlines flight from Taipei. Downey was convicted by a California court for engaging in lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 years of age.

On March 1, BI officers at the NAIA terminal 3 turned back New Zealander Richard Neil Smith, 73, who arrived via a Scoot Airways flight from Singapore and was reported to be a convicted child sex offender in his country.

Also, last Friday, American RSO Shannon Barlow, 60, was intercepted at the NAIA terminal 3 after he arrived aboard an Air Nippon Airways flight from Tokyo. Barlow was convicted of sexual abuse in the first degree by a Chicago court in 1996 was sentenced to a prison term of more than three years.

On March 2, American Randy Ray Rogers, 64, was excluded at the NAIA terminal 3 after arriving via a Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul. Rogers was convicted in Texas on two counts of aggravated sexual assault where in the victims are 19 and 24 year-old females.

That same day, American John Herbert Timbol was intercepted at the NAIA terminal 3 when he arrived via a Philippines Airlines flight from Los Angeles, California.

Timbol was said to have been convicted in North Carolina on the charge of sexual offense in the first degree against an unknown victim.

All of them were turned back and subsequently boarded on the next flight to their port origin, Tansingco said, and placed in the BI blacklist of undesirable aliens to make sure they are turned away again should they attempt to return to the Philippines.

RSOs pertain to foreigners who have been previously convicted of sex offenses and whose entry into the Philippines is prohibited under the country’s immigration act as the crimes they committed involve moral turpitude.