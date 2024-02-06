Flag carrier is among last year’s ‘Most On-Time Airlines’ in Asia-Pacific and 2nd most punctual Asian airline in December

526 SHARES Share Tweet

Philippine Airlines (PAL) had been ranked as among the top ten most punctual airlines in the Asia-Pacific region for 2023, ahead of most Southeast Asian, Chinese and Australian carriers.

Too, PAL was the second most punctual Asia-Pacific airline in December 2023, with 83.08% of its flights arriving on schedule. This ranking, second only to a Thailand regional airline, was revealed in the recently published Cirium On-Time Performance Report, said airline spokesperson Ma. Cielo Villaluna. London-based Cirium is the leading international data analytics source for aviation. Cirium has been tracking the on-time performance of airlines and airports around the world for more than 15 years to produce the longest-standing punctuality analysis in global aviation.

Villaluna said that for 2023 overall, the flag carrier placed eighth among the Top Airline Performers for the Asia Pacific region and was the only Philippine carrier to reach the top ranks.

According to her, the full-year ranking comes after five consecutive months of top ratings for PAL as it achieved the 3rd most punctual spot in September and November 2023, recording a 84.27% on-time arrival performance in November and 83.38% in September.

It was also learned that PAL ranked 4th in October 2023 (with 82.74% on-time flights) and 7th in August 2023 (with 75.36% on-time flights).

For the entire 2023, PAL recorded an on-time arrival performance of 77.46%, covering approximately 105,000 recorded flights across the airline’s global network, said Villaluna, adding that such performance surpassed the 73.51% average logged for 3.76 million individual flights operated by airlines across the Asia-Pacific region.

“We are grateful to all our customers and stakeholders for their support, to our employees for their teamwork and dedication, and to our government authorities whose productive collaboration and partnership helped us achieve the operational efficiencies needed to earn this ranking among the top ten,” said PAL President and COO Capt. Stanley K. Ng. “We acknowledge that there is still room for improvement. I assure our passengers that the Philippine Airlines team will work even harder to sustain and improve our current performanc,” she said.

Airlines from Japan, Thailand, India, New Zealand, Indonesia, Singapore, Vietnam and Hong Kong rounded out the top ten list for 2023.