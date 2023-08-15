City Administrator Bernie Ang with Manila-China Cultural Affairs Officer Owen So (standing, left) and foreign visitors at the Manila Clock Tower. He ordered the tower's lights turned off to mourn the passing of former Manila Vice Mayor Danny Lacuna. (JERRY S. TAN)

City Administrator Bernie Ang with Manila-China Cultural Affairs Officer Owen So (standing, left) and foreign visitors at the Manila Clock Tower. He ordered the tower's lights turned off to mourn the passing of former Manila Vice Mayor Danny Lacuna. (JERRY S. TAN)

471 SHARES Share Tweet

The Philippine flag at the Manila City Hall were flown half-mast on Monday as Manila mourns the passing of former Manila Vice Mayor Danilo “Danny” B. Lacuna.

The former Vice Mayor, who is also the father of Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna, died on Sunday, August 13. 2023.

Manila tourism chief Charlie Dungo said that based on a memo from City Administrator Bernie Ang, the iconic Manila Clock Tower’s lights were also turned off in memory of former Vice Mayor Danny Lacuna.

The flag will again be flown in full and the clock tower will be lighted up again after the interment of Vice Mayor Lacuna on Friday.

Vice Mayor Danny served as Manila City Councilor from 1968 to 1975 and Vice Mayor of the City in the years 1970 to 1971, 1988 to 1992 and most recently, from 1998 to 2007.

He also founded the local political party, Asenso Manileño, which is now the dominant party in Manila, having produced former Mayor Isko Moreno and incumbent Mayor Honey Lacuna and even swept all local positions during the last elections from the mayor, vice mayor, Congressmen and Manila City Councilors.

Vice Mayor Danny was also adviser of the Manila City Hall Reporters’ Association (MACHRA) during his incumbency.

During the recent 122nd Founding Anniversary of the Manila City Council (MCC), he was conferred the “Dangal ng Konseho Award” in recognition of his decades of selfless service both as member and Presiding Officer of the MCC and for his “compassionate leadership that steered the city council to greater heights, producing measures that redounded to the benefit of a great number of Manilenos and his exemplary performance worthy of emulation by future generation of public servants.”

His children, Councilors Dr. Lei and Philip and architect Dennis, received the award in behalf of their father.