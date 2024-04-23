Flights between Clark and Basco to resume in July – PAL

305 SHARES Share Tweet

BEGINNING July 2, 2024, fFlag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) will reintroduce flights between Clark and Basco, Batanes.

PAL spokesperson Ma. Cielo Villaluna said that with this service resumption, picturesque Basco will again be just a hop away for leisure travelers and tourists in Central and Northern Luzon. For travelers in these areas, this direct Clark – Basco – Clark service will provide ease and convenience as there is no need to go to Manila by land to connect to Basco.

Villaluna said that the Clark-Basco route will operate four times weekly via PR 2688 every Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday – departing Clark International Airport at 11:00 AM and arriving in Basco at 12:35 PM. The Basco-Clark service via PR 2689 will operate on the same days, leaving Basco at 1:00 PM and touching down in Clark at 02:35 PM. The direct service to scenic Basco complements PAL’s daily Manila-Basco service.

At present, PAL flies out of Clark with daily flights to Cebu, thrice weekly to Caticlan (Boracay), and four times weekly to Busuanga (Coron) and Villaluna said the service will allow residents of Basco to access opportunities for travel and business and further discover other beautiful attractions across the country.

PAL President and Chief Operating Officer Capt. Stanley K. Ng said: “We are delighted to revive our Clark-Basco service commencing on the third quarter of 2024. Convenient connectivity is essential for travelers who wish to experience our island-destinations. We will endeavor to reopen more routes out of Clark as we continue to grow our network from Central Luzon.”

He added: “We appreciate the support of Clark LIPAD as we expand our Clark operations. We are happy to welcome the revival of the Clark to Basco route by Philippine Airlines. This renewed connection not only signifies the strengthening of ties between two vibrant destinations but also underscores the importance of Basco in the growth of Clark International Airport (CRK). With this renewed route, Philippine Airlines, thru CRK, continues to play a pivotal role in promoting tourism and fostering connections across our country,” added Noel Manankil, President and CEO of LIPAD (the consortium that manages Clark International Airport).