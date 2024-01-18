Food Stamp beneficiaries in Siargao Island attend 3rd Nutrition Education Session

305 SHARES Share Tweet

Some 49 beneficiaries of the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) Walang Gutom 2027: Food Stamp Program (FSP) in Dapa, Siargao Island attend the 3rd nutrition education session and 4th redemption day on Tuesday (January 16).

During the redemption day, the FSP beneficiaries purchase nutritious food items from commercial retailers using their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards.

Dapa in Siargao Island, is one of the pilot areas for the FSP implementation.

The FSP provides its beneficiaries with access to monetary-based assistance and nutrition education to teach them how to prepare healthy and safe meals for the family.