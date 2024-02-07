Food Stamp beneficiaries in Tondo attend 2nd Nutrition Education Session

277 SHARES Share Tweet

Some 1,200 beneficiaries of the Walang Gutom 2027: Food Stamp Program (FSP) participated in their second nutrition education session on Wednesday (February 7) at Barangay 17’s Covered Court in Tondo, Manila.

Attendance to the monthly Nutrition Education Sessions is one of the conditions for FSP beneficiaries for them to regularly receive their monthly food credit worth Php3000.

The FSP is one of the priority programs of the DSWD that aims to fight involuntary hunger by providing food augmentation to the bottom 1 million households based on the Listahanan 3, who belong to the food-poor criteria as defined by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).