Food Stamp beneficiaries in Tondo avail of cheap, nutritious food during redemption day

Some 1,298 beneficiaries of the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) Walang Gutom 2027: Food Stamp Program (FSP) use their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards loaded with Php 3,000 food credit to buy cheap and nutritious food products from Kadiwa ng Pangulo stalls during the 4th redemption day at the Delpan Sports Complex, and at Brgy 123 in Tondo, Manila that runs from April 2-4.

The FSP is a priority program of the Marcos Administration to combat involuntary hunger by providing food augmentation to qualified beneficiaries, and change their behavior to start consuming affordable and nutritious local food products.