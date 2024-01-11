Food Stamp Program beneficiaries’ redemption day in Tondo

222 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on Thursday (January 11) distributed Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards to new beneficiaries of the Walang Gutom 2027: Food Stamp Program (FSP) in Tondo, Manila.

Around 271 FSP beneficiaries were able to avail of nutritious food items from KADIWA ng Pangulo stalls using their EBT cards during their first redemption day at Delpan Sports Complex.

The FSP is a priority program of the Marcos administration currently being implemented by the DSWD in partnership with the World Food Programme (WFP) and the Asian Development Bank (ADB).