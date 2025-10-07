FOODPhilippines in the World’s Biggest Food Fair

CITEM is back in Cologne, Germany for Anuga 2025 this October to bring vibrant and healthy flavors of the Philippines from local MSMEs.

CITEM is back in Cologne, Germany for Anuga 2025 this October to bring vibrant and healthy flavors of the Philippines from local MSMEs.

194 SHARES Share Tweet

Bringing the vibrant and healthy flavors of the Philippines to the global stage, the Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM) is at Anuga 2025 in Cologne, Germany, ongoing until October 8, 2025. The Philippine delegation, composed of 17 dynamic small and medium enterprises (SMEs), is showcasing a premium selection of Halal and organic-certified food products, targeting the growing demand from European consumers.

Under the banner of FOODPhilippines, the country’s participation highlights major exports that enjoy tariff exemptions in the European Union (EU), including healthy fats and oils, and preparations of fruits, seafood, and vegetables.

“The Philippines is ready to meet the evolving tastes of the global market,” said CITEM Executive Director Leah Pulido Ocampo. “Our exhibitors are not just bringing authentic Filipino flavors, they are also showcasing a serious commitment to global standards, particularly in the areas of Halal, organic, and food safety.”

The Philippines has long been a source of premium agricultural products like coconut, mango, pineapple, and tuna. Combining tradition and innovation to suit international palates, Anuga 2025 attendees can explore a diverse range of these products including milkfish, sauteed shrimp paste (bagoong), dried fish, calamansi and coconut concentrates, fruit preserves, and unique snacks like the rare Pili nut from the Bicol region, along with banana chips and puffed corn nuts (chichacorn).

These offerings are developed with a strong focus on Halal-certified and organic products to cater to the ethical and dietary preferences of a broad consumer base in Europe. Demonstrating their competitiveness, several exhibitors have already achieved highly recognized international certifications, such as those from the British Retail Consortium (BRC), one of the world’s most accepted food safety standards. These companies include GSL Premium Food Export Corp., Lionheart Farms, Philbest Canning Corporation (Philbest), Seatrade Canning Corporation (SCC), and See’s International Food Manufacturing Corporation.

The CITEM-led delegation aims to build on the momentum from the previous Anuga 2023, which generated an estimated US$22.92 million in reported sales, with canned seafood, banana chips, and snacks proving to be the most popular offerings.

This participation is buoyed by the country’s strong performance in the EU market. According to a Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) report, exports of agricultural goods to EU member countries in 2024 reached US$1.53 billion, contributing 19.0 percent to the country’s total exports to the region. The Philippines’ existing trade incentives under the Generalized Scheme of Preferences plus (GSP+) further enhance the export opportunities for participating exhibitors.

The Philippine Pavilion is located in Hall 1.2, Fine Food Hall, at Booth M01-N011 at Koelnmesse in Cologne, Germany.

These are the participants bringing in these offerings at Anuga 2025: Fitrite, Inc.; GSL Premium Food Export Corp.; Ilocos Food Products (IFP); Lionheart Farms; McCormick Philippines, Inc.; Mega Prime Foods, Inc.; Nanoinovation Inc. x Anjo Farms; Ngosiok Marketing (Super Q); Phenomenon Group, Inc.; Philbest Canning Corporation (Philbest); Pilicrush Food Enterprise (Pilicrush); Pixel Transglobal Foods Inc.; Profood International Corporation; Q-Phil International Trading (Q-Phil); Sangkutsa Food Products Inc.; Seatrade Canning Corporation (SCC); and See’s International Food Manufacturing Corporation.

These companies, many of whom are go-to brands in the local market, also showcase their expertise annually at CITEM’s signature food event, IFEX Philippines. Trade buyers and potential investors who wish to learn more can visit the 19th edition of IFEX Philippines on May 21-23, 2026 at the World Trade Center Metro Manila in Pasay City, Philippines. They can also explore the digital storefronts of exhibitors at IFEXConnect.com.

The Philippine participation at Anuga 2025 is a collaborative effort with the Department of Trade and Industry’s (DTI) Philippine Trade and Investment Center in Berlin, the European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (ECCP), and the Philippine Exporters Confederation, Inc. (PHILEXPORT), and DTI Region 5.

About FOODPhilippines

FOODPhilippines is the banner program that promotes the country as a source of quality food products and ingredients in physical and/or digital trade shows and business-to-business platforms in priority markets around the world.

FOODPhilippines positions the country as an exporter of healthy, organic, natural, and specialty food products and services.

About CITEM

The Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM) is the export promotion arm of the Philippine Department of Trade and Industry (DTI). CITEM advances the country’s image as a premier sourcing destination for quality export products and services. It remains steadfast in setting the highest standards of creativity, excellence, and innovation to achieve competitiveness in the home, fashion, lifestyle, food, creative, sustainability, electronics, and health information management services sectors. CITEM is committed to developing, nurturing, and promoting micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), brands, designers, and manufacturers by implementing an integrated approach to export marketing in partnership with other government and private entities.