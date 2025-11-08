Forestry board passer thanks DSWD’s 4Ps for helping his family through trying times

360 SHARES Share Tweet

Beneficiaries are not just recipients of programs. They serve as inspiration especially those who are determined and work their best to reach their dreams.

Bobby Madrese, from Janiuay, Iloilo, grew up in humble circumstances as the fifth of six siblings to farmer-parents. He described his early life as simple, with hand-me-down clothes and no luxuries like electricity or electronic gadgets.

Yet, he hurdled the challenges. He graduated Class Salutatorian in Ubian Elementary School in 2014 and navigated high school at Quipot National High School (now Roberto and Gloria Lorca Tirol National High School) with limited allowance, often saving from what he could from his measly allowance.

Bobby is thankful to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) for its Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program as he saw how the 4Ps supported his family’s daily needs, especially food purchases, easing their financial burdens during tough times.

The 4Ps program enrolled his family in 2014, providing indirect support for their household expenses. During the COVID-19 pandemic, when his siblings lost jobs helping them for daily needs, the program’s aid was crucial for essentials.

“Taong 2023 nang nagtapos na rin ang aming pamilya sa programa dahil wala ng may minomonitor na bata. Kahit wala ng cash grants mula sa programa pero ipinagpatuloy ko ang aking pag-aaral ng may kasamang tatag, determinasyon, at tiwala sa Diyos na kahit mahirap kailangang sumubok, ilang beses rin akong nabigo, nadapa, at nagpuyat para sa pangarap. Dagdag pa, tila ako’y minumulto din nang makita ko ang aking mga batchmates sa high school na nakapagtapos na at pasado na din sa board exam. Pero iyon ay aking kibit balikat na inisip – there’s a perfect time for me to shine,” Bobby narrated, with his eyes showing both sadness and joy.

Though his graduation was delayed and he initially postponed going to college due to problems on finances, Bobby pursued an online business to earn and later enrolled at the West Visayas State University’s College of Agriculture and Forestry, graduating Magna Cum Laude in 2025 and with top honors and awards.

Bobby’s perseverance paid off when he ranked 6th in the Forestry Licensure Examination on October 16–17, 2025.

“Hindi man ako direktang naging benepisyaryo nito, pero ito’y nakatulong kahit papano sa mga gastusin sa pang araw-araw lalo na sa pambili ng pagkain. Yan ang 4Ps na para sa aking pansariling kahulugan ay payak ang pamumuhay, pero sa gitna ng pighati, may pag-asang nakakubli, at sa huli ay pinagpala ng may Tangi,” Bobby said.

The success of Bobby serves as a powerful inspiration for fellow 4Ps members. Despite poverty, he refused to give up on his dreams; demonstrating that with determination, family support, and programs like the 4Ps, anyone can overcome hardships and achieve success.

Bobby’s story teaches us that true victory comes from perseverance and unflinching hope for a better future.

Launched in 2008 and institutionalized through Republic Act No. 11310, the 4Ps is the Philippine government’s flagship anti-poverty strategy. Under the 4Ps, eligible households are given conditional cash grants for their children’s education, health, and nutrition. (KI)