Former 4Ps monitored child finds niche as thriving teacher in Indonesia

There goes a saying, “Life is like a wheel.”

It means people who currently struggle will also rise and reach their best moment in life. This quote was proven true by the heartwarming life story of Romena Pagay, a former Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) monitored child, who is now living her dream of being a teacher abroad.

One of the 11 children of Romeo and Rowena Pagay from the humble town of Dao, in the province of Capiz, Romena at a young age needed a side hustle to sustain her expenses at school since her father is unable to work due to illness.

“When, [I was] a 5th-grade student, I took the initiative to sell a native delicacy (coconut ball) to alleviate my parents’ worries about my allowance. I vividly remember that I always wake up early and went to school around 6:30 a.m. to ensure I sold all my grated coconut,” Romena shared in her first person account included in the compilation of 4Ps success stories posted on the Facebook page of Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) Field Office 6-Western Visayas.

Her ‘young entrepreneurial ingenuity’ went on until her high school where she sold not only coconut balls but also fried lumpia and cheese sticks.

Though her college days were still a period of struggle, she was thankful to her older sister for helping her with her school allowance.

“My sister supported me by providing a monthly allowance of Php400, sometimes even less. Although it was not enough, I always found ways to survive,” Romena recalled, stressing that even with such difficulties she still managed to become a Dean’s lister.

For this former 4Ps monitored child, life seemed so hard because after her father’s illness, her mother was also diagnosed with Stage 1 breast cancer.

But despite all the financial problems and anxieties that aggravated their family’s already deplorable situation, Romena kept her head up and continued her journey while embracing the benefits of 4Ps.

She went to school pretending to have everything under her control. She also continued selling snacks and other items to put food on their table.

“I can say that the assistance provided by the 4Ps enabled me to continue my studies, especially during high school, and the allowance they provided was truly beneficial,” Romena pointed out.

On May 6, 2023, Romena received a Latin Honor of Cum Laude from the Capiz State University -‘ Pontevedra Campus, where she took up a Bachelor in Secondary Education major in English.

“I believe that English is a universal language, opening doors to more opportunities in the future,” Romena said and true enough because this led to her dream career path.

A year after her graduation, she then passed the Licensure Examination for Teachers (LET).

Then she broke what seemed impossible when, during her internship at Panitan National High School, she was selected as one of the participants in the 9th batch of Southeast Asian (SEA) Teachers, granting her the chance to teach in Indonesia.

“I am grateful to God for guiding me throughout this journey, proving that nothing is beyond reach when faith and determination are present. Finally, as I reflect on my achievements, I recognize that my success would not have been possible without the support of my family, the dedication of my teachers, and the assistance of programs like 4Ps,” Romena said.

With the power of determination, resilience, and access to education, we can overcome any adversity and create a brighter future for ourselves and the generations to come, Romena emphasized.

On November 19, 2024, the Pagay household finally exited from the 4Ps after they were assessed to have achieved an improved level of well-being.

The Pagay family is just one of the more than 1.4 million families, as of September 30, who have graduated from 4Ps and whose lives have been transformed for the better.

Since its inception in 2008 and eventual institutionalization in 2019 through Republic Act No. 11310, the 4Ps has served as the government’s flagship poverty reduction strategy, investing in the health, nutrition, and education of children from poor households. (KB)