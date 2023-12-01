Former 4Ps monitored child in Top 10 in Midwifery Licensure Exam

305 SHARES Share Tweet

A former monitored child of the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) from Barangay Mainit, Brooke’s Point, Palawan was among the topnotchers in the November 2023 Licensure Examination for Midwives.

Out of the 4,119 who took the licensure examination, Kim Kim Inde was among the 2,800 who passed, garnering an average grade of 90.60% and securing the 9th place.

Kim is the latest addition to the list of former 4Ps monitored children who have topped or passed board examinations.

To date, the 4Ps program has already produced over 40 board top-notchers and boasts a growing number of more than 4,100 board examination passers.

The 22-year-old Kim is one of the five children of Renecio and Nelita Inde, both coconut farmers in the province of Palawan.

In 2014, the Inde family became a beneficiary of the 4Ps program.

“Dumating sa punto na halos wala na kaming makain. Saging at kamote na lamang lalo kapag hindi panahon ng pag-ani at pagkokopra. Nagtiyaga ang aking mga magulang sa paghahanap ng ibang pagkakakitaan sa pamamagitan ng paggawa ng suka o coconut vinegar at pagbebenta ng mga saging at gulay,” Kim explained.

(We reached a point where we almost had nothing to eat. Bananas and sweet potatoes were our main sustenance, especially during non-harvest and non-copra season. My parents persevered in seeking alternative sources of income by making vinegar or coconut vinegar and selling bananas and vegetables.)

“Malaking tulong ang 4Ps lalo na sa financial needs ng aking pamilya at maging sa aking pag-aaral. Ang cash grants na aming natanggap noon ay responsableng inilalaan ng aking mga magulang sa education at health – sa maayos na paraan,” Kim added.

(The 4Ps has been a significant help, especially in addressing the financial needs of my family and supporting my education. The cash grants we received were responsibly allocated by my parents for education and health expenses, ensuring that it was used properly.)

DSWD Assistant Secretary for Strategic Communications Romel Lopez said the achievement of Kim is a testament that 4Ps and the funds of the government are being utilized properly.

“Ang tagumpay na nakamit ni Kim Kim Inde ay isang patunay na ang 4Ps, lalo na ang aspeto ng programa na investment sa healthcare at education ng mga batang hindi tataas sa 18 years old, ay nakatutulong sa ating mahihirap na kababayan upang mapataas ang antas ng kanilang pamumuhay,” Asst. Sec. Lopez, who is also the DSWD spokesperson, said.

(The success achieved by Kim Kim Inde is proof that the 4Ps, especially the aspect of the program that involves investment in the healthcare and education of children under 18 years old, contributes to improving the quality of life for our poor and marginalized fellow citizens.)

4Ps is the flagship program of the national government on poverty reduction and social development implemented by the DSWD.

It provides cash grants to extremely poor households to improve their health, nutrition, and education, particularly for children aged 0-18.