Former 4Ps monitored Tausug child out to prove social work is a noble profession

In the quiet corners of a Tausug household in Barangay Sinunuc in Zamboanga City, a front yard often doubled as a meeting space for community interviews and social workers’ visit. The young Mudzna Ojaji was a fixture in the yard where she grew up listening to comments that never quite sat right with her.

The family of the young and discerning Mudzna was a beneficiary of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps), the government’s national poverty alleviation program that invests in human capital to break the intergenerational cycle of poverty.

Through the 4Ps, which is being managed by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), household-beneficiaries are given cash grants to improve the health, nutrition, and education of the children who are of school age.

As a former 4Ps monitored child, Mudzna lived in a place where people casually dismissed social work as nothing more than ayuda– but for her, those voices sparked something deeper — they awakened a desire to prove the worth of an entire profession long misunderstood.

Now a graduate of Bachelor of Science in Social Work, and a newly registered social worker, Mudzna recounts her journey to achieve this noble profession which began with much frustration.

Social work is not ‘ayuda’

Mudzna recalled the days when social workers visiting their community would be met with dismissive remarks. “Usually po talaga is pag yung mga tao po kasi naririnig ko po talaga na – ay social worker, ayuda lang, ayuda lang daw. Tapos nagsasabi pa yan sila ma’am sardinas lang sila,” she said.

Watching these social workers being bashed despite their tireless service stirred something in her. “Naiirita po talaga ako Ma’am kasi nakikita ko po yung pagiging frontliner ng mga social workers… sabi ko sa sarili ko, gusto ko aralin ang social work. I want to prove a point, na hindi kami ayuda lang, it’s a noble profession,’ Mudzna empathically told the DSWD’s Digital Media Service (DMS) team.

Growing up, Mudzna often saw social workers gathering in the vacant space beside their house because her aunt was a purok leader and 4Ps parent leader. This constant spectacle gave her a front-row view of the real work behind the stereotypes–-it was also through her aunt’s involvement with 4Ps that she learned how essential the program was to many households.

Belonging to a 4Ps household also gave Mudzna a real-life experience of what the program can do, and this offered her a window into the crucible of public service.

When the DSWD held its ‘Kamustahan’ with 4Ps beneficiaries in Zamboanga City, she did not expect that her long-held dream would find its moment there, because DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian hired her on the spot.

“Actually masaya po ako na ‘hired-on-the-spot’ po ako. Nawawalan na din po ako ng hope. Iniisip ko within 1 to 2 years pa ako bago ma hire sa agency or like sa DSWD. Parang yung pressure na baka hindi pa ako qualified,” Mudzna said as she expressed how she grappled with uncertainty, often asking herself whether she had chosen the right path.

But she chose to hope with a quiet determination. “Iniisip ko na lang sabi ko if para sakin, kahit di ko siya hanapin, darating siya,” the former 4Ps monitored child said with a smile.

Proud part of a noble profession

Even before her hiring, Mudzna had already begun carrying the dignity of the profession on her shoulders. She made it her mission to correct misconceptions within her own community.

“Pag may nagtatanong po sa akin na ‘anong natapos mo?’ sasabihin ko social work, tapos ini-educate ko na din sila… sinasabi ko po ang profession ko is not limited sa ayuda,” she said.

Mudzna proudly explained that social workers can serve in hospitals, non-government organizations (NGOs), the military, and other government agencies. She wanted her neighbors to understand that social work is a lifeline woven into countless corners of society.

Now that she is officially a member of the DSWD workforce, Mudzna hopes people will begin to see the profession through a different lens. And she has many things to say as she starts her journey as a social worker.

“Sana magbago yung mindset nila. ‘Yung social work po, it’s a noble profession na tayo yung nabu-burden sa mga kailangan na tulungan. Dapat magbago ang mindset nila na yung social work is part of the society na target ay change,” Mudzna remarked.

“Sobrang madami talaga akong experience at saka lessons na na-learn. Masaya siya, fulfilling sa part na nakakatulong tayo sa tao,” Mudzna as she remembered the long days under the sun, the rain-soaked walks, and the exhaustion that came with fieldwork.

“Yung ngiti ng tao na natulungan natin, masarap talaga siya sa feeling. Yung experience, hindi mapapantayan,” Mudzna said honoring the social workers she saw and met.

“Kay Secretary Rex Gatchalian po ng DSWD, masayang masaya po ako Sec (Secretary) na na-hire ako, kasi hindi lang siya pangarap ko– pangarap ‘to ng mama ko. Masayang masaya ako,” Mudzna stated with voice softening with emotions.

Mudzna Ojaji’s story is a reminder that strength often begins in the quietest corners. From a child observing, questioning, and finally choosing to stand for what she believes in – championing a profession which also helped shape her.

A girl that steps into her new role not just as a social worker, but as a living testament that dignity, service, and compassion are never trivial things. They are the seeds of change and the values which are social workers known for. (KI)