Former Activist Blames Anakbayan for derailing his studies

Camp Aquino, Tarlac City, September 11, 2023 – A former activist revealed that Anakbayan and KADAMAY are front organizations of the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG).

He held these organizations accountable for derailing his studies after he was recruited to join them. This was his testimony at the Ceremonial Withdrawal of Support to CTG of 40 former KADAMAY members in Pandi Bulacan on September 8, 2023.

Leonil Sintos said that before joining Anakbayan, he had a relatively simple life as a student. However, after becoming associated with the Anakbayan, his life took a dramatic change. Joining the Anakbayan, he was sent to Pandi, Bulacan, to plan the “Occupy Pandi,”- occupying the idle government housing units in Bulacan, which was carried out in 2017.

“I was the reason why each of you (referring to the former KADAMAY members) went hostile towards our government because of the wrong ideology that was inculcated in me, and that is what I taught you.”

According to Leonil, Anakbayan’s recruitment efforts take advantage of the youths’ vulnerability and idealism, and as part of the deceptive recruitment, they used passionate arguments, community organizing, and even offering social support, all in an attempt to gain the youth’s sympathy and trust.

“Here, we use social issues, such as poverty, unemployment, and lack of education and housing. That’s where they got me—on the issue of education, because the communist party of the Philippines promised me that if we joined in their organization and participate in their activities, we will be given a scholarship until we graduate, so I grabbed the opportunity Anakbayan was telling me about.”

Leonil said that he joined Anakbayan with genuine intentions to bring about change, but over time, he felt consumed by the constant demand for attending frequent protests and participating in rallies, which made it extremely difficult and impossible to focus on his studies, thus he went full-time.

“I decided to become a full-time organizer and recruiter for KADAMAY” he stated.

Leonil separated from Anakbayan and Kadamay in 2020 with the implementation of the NTF-ELCAC.

“I am grateful to our former president Rodrigo Duterte because of the NTF-ELCAC, we, who were leftists before were given the opportunity to change our lives and correct the wrong we have done.”

Apart from only destroying the government, Lionel stated that he was encouraged to return to the government after understanding that Anakbayan and KADAMAY were merely using him.

“I have two former colleagues who are in prison, and KADAMAY has done nothing to get them out. All I can say to KADAMAY and ANAKBAYAN is that – there is no help, there is no sincerity, but the Communist Party of the Philippines is only using us to recruit more.”

With the help of the NTF-ELCAC, Leonil is now focusing on regaining his academic path and rebuilding his future. He hopes that by sharing his experiences, other activists would reflect on their own and achieve a balance between advocacy and personal development.

He realizes that true advocacy should not undermine education and future aspirations, but rather to inspires and study harder and give back to the community.

As a former activist and former member of the Anakbayan and KADAMAY, Leonil is urging those who are still in these organizations to return to the government and embrace peace.

“Return now so that we can achieve the peace that we are longing for, because if we continue to join these organizations, our lives will only get harder and harder and many more lives will be sacrificed. I invite everyone to join in defeating this group—ANAKBAYAN and KADAMAY.” he concluded.

Leonil Sintos is currently a member of the Samahan ng Malayang Kapatiran Para sa Kapayapaan (SAMAKKA), a former KADAMAY members’ organization established in October 2020 by RTF ELCAC 3 through the Northern Luzon Command, AFP.