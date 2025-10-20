Former DSWD ‘housekeeper’ turned dev’t worker rises from modest start with grit, purpose

360 SHARES Share Tweet

Every office has quiet heroes — those who work in the background, turning workplaces spotless to make these more conducive for the employees to keep the mission alive.

For Jethro Manjares, what began as a janitorial job at the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) became the first step toward realizing a dream and ultimately honoring the sacrifices of a mother who ceaselessly believed in him.

Jethro first joined the Department in 2019 as a housekeeping reliever, coming in only when extra manpower was needed.

It was a stint the hopeful Jethro found after working several jobs, including being a bagger and merchandiser in a grocery store and as gasoline station attendant, which all taught him patience, humility, and endurance.

“Pumasok po ako dito bilang housekeeping, janitor po. Nagsimula po yun 2019. Reliever lang po kung meron na lang taong extra. Ang hirap po kasi kailangan mong pumasok ng maaga para lang meron kang duty,” Jethro recalled in an interview with ‘Kwentong Angels in Red Vest,’ an online documentary of the DSWD featuring the stories of personnel who breathe life to the service of the agency.

Despite the irregular schedule, Jethro showed persistence and dedication – always arriving early, always rising above what was asked of him.

Eventually, he was offered a regular post, assigned to maintain the cleanliness of specific offices within the DSWD’s Central Office in Quezon City.

“Talagang pinursigi ko kahit reliever lang. Hanggang sa naging regular housekeeping na po ako, may sarili na akong area o office na nililinis,” Jethro narrated.

Unknown to him, the janitorial post would open the door to his true calling. His supervisors soon noticed his computer skills and entrusted him with clerical tasks such as tracking requests and records. These were small responsibilities that later fully-unraveled his potential.

“Nag-start po ako nung nakitaan ng potential sa computer. 2021 po yun, nagta-track ako ng mga request,” Jethro said.

In time, Jethro earned a promotion to Administrative Assistant (ADAS) III, and was later transferred to the Digital Media Service (DMS), where his skills and perseverance shone.

“Napromote po ako bilang ADAS III. Then, nalipat po kami ng office dito sa DMS na dating SMS (Social Marketing Service) . Doon na po nagtuloy-tuloy ang trabaho ko,” Jethro said.

Even as his career blossomed, Jethro remained grounded and devoted to his family. With his mother working as an overseas Filipino worker (OFW) in Hong Kong for almost two decades, Jethro took on the role of supporting his younger sister’s schooling.

“Parang counterpart po ako ni mama. Kapag walang maibigay sa kapatid ko, ako po yung nagbibigay sa kanya ng kung ano ang kakailanganin niya sa school. Parang bilang sukli nalang po kung anong ginawa ni mama sa akin, gagawin ko na lang din po. Ayon hanggang sa nakatapos siya [kapatid] bilang nurse,” Jethro shared.

But in 2024, tragedy struck. His mother returned home for what was supposed to be a long-awaited vacation only for Jethro to soon realize it would be their last.

“Last na uwi niya nung last year po, 2024. Yun po, dumating po yung araw na nag-trigger na po yung sakit niya. Bandang November, nagsimula na yung mga symptoms niya. Nangingitim po yung mata, tapos lumulobo po yung yung paa, namamanas. Tumaas daw po yung creatinine niya,” a teary-eyed Jethro said.

Just this March, Jethro’s mother passed away.

His mother’s demise left a deep wound, but also a lasting inspiration. The life she had lived taught Jethro what it means to carry on through life’s daily trials with clear conscience and to always serve with a purpose.

Today, Jethro continues to serve at the DSWD, his story reminding others that resilience, faith, and hard work can propel even a modest start into big strides.

Working in a Department that gives hope to thousands of people in need makes a career even more meaningful.

“Sa mga kasama ko na manggagawa dito sa DSWD, sa mga kawani po — ‘wag po tayong titigil na mangarap. ‘Wag tayong titigil na lumaban sa buhay dahil nariyan lang naman lagi yung pagsubok pero lagi lang tayo manalig sa Diyos. Maniwala ka sa sarili mo na kaya mo, ‘wag tayong magpapatalo na kung ano yung dala lang ng emosyon. Laban lang,”Jethro said.

Hosted by Director Clarissa Lara Duran of the Traditional Media Service (TMS) under the Strategic Communications, Kwentong ARV airs every other Monday over the DSWD’s official Facebook page. (LSJ)