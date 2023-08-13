Former Manila Vice Mayor, Asenso Manileno founder Danny Lacuna passes away at 85

Former Vice Mayor Danny Lacuna is surrounded by friends on his 85th birthday, led by (beside Lacuna) his best buddy, City Administrator Bernie Ang, At left is thir district Councilor Fa Fugoso, Lacuna's wife Inday, social welfare chief Re Fugoso (3rd from left) and former city administrator Felix Espiritu. (JERRY S. TAN)

FORMER Manila Vice Mayor Danilo “Danny” Lacuna passed away at age 85 on Sunday morning, August 13, 2023.

In her social media post, the Lacuna family, through Mayor Honey Lacuna, the eldest of the five children, announced that former Vice Mayor Danny Lacuna died early Sunday morning surrounded by his family.

He is survived by his wife, Melanie “Inday”Lacuna and five children, Honey, Dennis, Liza and incumbent Manila Councilors Lei and Philip.

“A man of great service and compassion, Danny touched many, creating a life that spans further than just his years and into the hearts of us all where he will remain forever,” the post said.

Vice Mayor Danny served as Manila City Councilor from 1968 to 1975 and Vice Mayor of the City in the years 1970 to 1971, 1988 to 1992 and most recently, from 1998 to 2007.

He also founded the local political party, Asenso Manileño, which is now the dominant party in Manila, having produced former Mayor Isko Moreno and incumbent Mayor Honey Lacuna and even swept all local positions during the last elections from the mayor, vice mayor, Congressmen and Manila City Councilors.

Vice Mayor Danny was also adviser of the Manila City Hall Reporters’ Association (MACHRA) during his incumbency.

During the recent 122nd Founding Anniversary of the Manila City Council (MCC), he was conferred the “Dangal ng Konseho Award” in recognition of his decades of selfless service both as member and Presiding Officer of the MCC and for his “compassionate leadership that steered the city council to greater heights, producing measures that redounded to the benefit of a great number of Manilenos and his exemplary performance worthy of emulation by future generation of public servants.”

His children, Councilors Dr. Lei and Philip and architect Dennis, received the award in behalf of their father.

Details of the wake will be announced later.