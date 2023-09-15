Former rebel organization in Mt. Province condemns CTG’s human rights violations to indigenous people in Cagayan

443 SHARES Share Tweet

Camp Aquino, Tarlac City – The Balik Loob Organization of Mt. Province (BLOMP), composed of former rebels who have chosen to return to the path of peace and uphold the rule of law, strongly condemns the heinous human rights violations committed by the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) in the tragic death of aka Michelle, a member of an IP Agta Tribe.

Brenda Antonio, known as Michelle was abandoned by her CTG comrades after she was killed by a falling tree during the height of a typhoon. Michelle had served as a member of the terrorist group for two years. On September 12, 2023, military forces of the 17th Infantry Battalion under the Northern Luzon Command and other law enforcement agencies came together to ensure a dignified burial for the said Indigenous person.

In a statement from, Ka Sibat, a member of BLOMP, he described the harsh realities faced by individuals like him and Michelle who have experienced the dark tactics employed by the CTG, which preys upon the vulnerabilities and aspirations of vulnerable sectors in our society.

“As former rebels who have returned to the folds of the law, we understand the complexities and challenges faced by those who have been drawn into the deceptive world of terrorist insurgency. It is our sincere hope that through dialogue, understanding, and the support of organizations like ours, we can prevent further tragedies like Michelle’s from occurring.” said Ka Sibat.

Ka Sibat added that the “Balik Loob Organization of Mt. Province stands united in the demand for justice for Michelle and all those who have suffered similarly at the hands of the CTG. We call out to all concerned agencies, within and outside our region, to acknowledge the gravity of this situation and unite in condemning such blatant violations of human rights.”

Furthermore, BLOMP calls out to the remaining members of the CTG to reflect on their actions and abandon the path of violence, coercion, and deception saying that it may be them who may suffer the tragic fate of Michelle. “Her story is a harrowing testament to the CTG’s disregard for human rights and the well-being of the very people they claim to represent,” added Ka Sibat.

The Balik Loob Organization of Mt. Province is a group of former rebels who have chosen to reintegrate into society, renounce violence, and support efforts for peace and development in the region. They aim to promote reconciliation and understanding among former rebels and their communities while advocating for human rights and the rule of law.