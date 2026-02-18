Former street vendor finds an ally against illness, hard life thru DSWD’s Pag-abot Program

388 SHARES Share Tweet

In the province of Laguna, progress often tells a story of tourism, heritage towns, and thriving local enterprise. But behind the broader narrative of growth in the CALABARZON region are quieter accounts of endurance—stories not of scenic destinations, but of survival.

Thirty six-year-old Mary Cris Odasco knows that struggle intimately. Once, she managed to get by through small-scale vending. She used to sell goods on the street, which became her family’s source of income. But when she became ill, everything slowly fell apart.

Mary Cris has been diagnosed with thyroid toxicity that has affected her heart, making it physically impossible for her to work consistently. What little income she had from selling in the streets was immediately used up by her maintenance medicines and recurring medical expenses.

“Noong una po, okay naman po kami, andami po naming paninda, e nadadala po lagi sa mga gamot po, sa mga maintenance po,” Mary Cris said.

The stall that once sustained them gradually thinned out, supplies ran short, capital disappeared, and stability became fragile.

She reached out to the Pag-abot Program in March 2025. By April, social workers had already visited her. At that point, she was facing uncertainty about how long they could continue surviving on limited means.

Through the Pag-abot program’s assistance, Mary Cris was able to restart a small livelihood. What she had long hoped for—a sari-sari store with enough inventory, including sacks of rice to sell has become a reality. It was not a grand business venture, but it was steady.

“Gusto po namin magkaroon sana ng tindahan po, sari-sari store, na malalagyan po namin ng bigas, ayun po naibigay naman po. Naibigay naman po yung tulong na iyon. Ayun nga po yung pinaka pagpapasalamat ko. Ang laki po ng ipinag bago ko, yung sa mga maintenance ko pong gamot, na kahit papaano ay nabibili ko na po,” Mary Cris narrated.

For many Filipinos, three square meals a day is an ordinary fare. But for Mary Cris, it is already a blessing.

The former street vendor speaks openly about the relief of being able to purchase her maintenance medicine without choosing between health and hunger. Mary Cris’ small store now serves as a source of income—keeping her away from the dangers of street-based survival and closer to a life with structure and safety.

Mary Cris expresses deep gratitude to those who helped her, acknowledging the support extended through the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) Pag-abot Program.

“Nagpapasalamat po ako ng sobra kay President Bongbong Marcos po, dahil natulungan niya po yung kagaya ko. Hindi lang po ako, yung marami pa pong tao na natulungan– lalo na po kay Secretary Rex Gatchalian, nagpapasalamat po ako ng sobra-sobra,” Mary Cris said.

Her journey was not an overnight transformation– it was a slow and steady recovery. A process of finding her footing again after illness nearly took away her strength and stability.

Mary Cris’ story shows that real progress can be found in simple victories, being able to buy medicine on time, keeping rice on the shelf– a choice to keep on going instead of just giving up. (KI)