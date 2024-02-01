471 SHARES Share Tweet

Up to GBP 75,000 (PHP 5,000,000) grants for artists

Manila – The British Council is thrilled to announce the opening of applications for its International Collaboration Grants, a £1 million grant program designed to foster innovative artistic and cultural collaborations between the UK and Philippines.

Applicants in the Philippines can apply for grants of up to £75,000 (PHP 5,000,000), for projects that enable genuine international collaboration between the UK and partner countries. Projects can address any theme, and each project supported by the International Collaboration Grants is required to include at least one UK-based organisation and one organisation based in the Philippines.

The International Collaboration Grants support new international partnerships, offering substantial support to organisations and artists in the development of creative projects.

“We’re proud to be supporting new creative collaborations between the United Kingdom and the Philippines through our International Collaboration Grant Programme”, said Lotus Postrado, British Council in the Philippines’ Country Director.

“These grants mark a significant milestone in our commitment to fostering dialogue and collaboration in the arts. By providing this support, we aim to open wide the doors to new opportunities for artists to showcase their talents on the international stage. This initiative is not just about funding; it’s about creating a dynamic space for meaningful artistic exchanges, transcending borders and enriching the global creative landscape.”

Application process

The British Council is inviting applications that showcase genuine international collaboration between the UK and partner countries. The project must emphasise explicit benefits to individual artists and international partners alike. Projects can explore any theme, with a special emphasis on the applicant’s commitment to diversity, inclusion, and environmental sustainability in project delivery.

To support applicants, the British Council is offering a comprehensive set of resources to assist potential applicants, including an application toolkit with valuable tips and detailed insights into the program’s context.

Potential applicants can find more information on the British Council website, including frequently asked questions, and a feedback video to guide you through the application process.

Key Dates:

Applications Open: 31 January 2024

Information Session: 13 and 14 February 2024

Applications Deadline: 30 April 2024

Know more: https://www.britishcouncil.org/arts/international-collaboration-grants

About the British Council

The British Council is the UK’s international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities. We support peace and prosperity by building connections, understanding and trust between people in the UK and countries worldwide. We do this through our work in arts and culture, education and the English language. We work with people in over 200 countries and territories and are on the ground in more than 100 countries. In 2021–22 we reached 650 million people.

