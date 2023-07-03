Four aliens arrested for tearing and throwing away Philippine flag turned over to BI

388 SHARES Share Tweet

FOUR foreigners who were previously arrested for disrespecting the Philippine flag in Ternate, Cavite have been turned over to the custody of the Bureau of Immigration (BI).

It was learned that the three Pakistanis and one Romanian were turned over by the Philippine National Police Ternate after being arrested last June 26.

The four made headlines after being seen by a member of the Philippine Marine Corps pulling down a Philippine flag, taking turns in tearing it and then throwing it away in violation of Republic Act 8491.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said that they will be pursuing a deportation case against the said four aliens.

“Foreign nationals staying here must respect our country and our laws,” said Tansingco. “Foreigners destroying symbols of our country show utmost disrespect and do not deserve our hospitality,” the BI chief said.

All four have undergone preliminary investigation and were committed in the BI’s holding facility in Taguig.