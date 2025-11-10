Four convicted sex offenders barred by BI from entry to RP

305 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Bureau of Immigration (BI) denied entry to four foreign nationals convicted of sex crimes abroad as part of its continuing #ShieldKids campaign, which reinforces the government’s commitment to keeping the Philippines safe from foreign sexual predators through strict border control and inter-agency coordination.

According to BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval, from October 26 to November 4, 2025, BI officers stationed at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), Clark International Airport (CIA), and Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) implemented exclusion orders against four registered sex offenders.

Among those denied entry was Julian Johnson, 56, an American national, who arrived at CIA on October 26 aboard a Starlux Airlines flight from Taipei City. Records show that Johnson was convicted in 1996 in the United States for lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 years old and was sentenced to one year of confinement and five years of probation.

Also excluded was Stefan Andrew Alletson, 34, a New Zealander who arrived at NAIA Terminal 3 on the same day onboard a Cathay Pacific flight from Hong Kong. Information from the Philippine Center on Transnational Crime (PCTC) revealed that Alletson was previously convicted of a sex crime in New Zealand. Online news reports state that he is a former football coach who was convicted in New Zealand for sending sexually explicit photographs to 14-year-old boys. He pleaded guilty to multiple charges related to the possession and distribution of objectionable material.

Sandoval said that on October 30, Canadian national Leo Paul Houle, 77, was denied entry at MCIA after records showed that he was convicted in 2018 of child pornography-related offenses and conspiracy to commit a sexual offense against a person under 18 years of age.

The most recent interception was recorded on November 4 at NAIA Terminal 1, where BI officers excluded Charles White, 69, a U.S. citizen convicted in 2007 for committing a criminal sexual act in the third degree involving a 15-year-old victim.

She added that all four offenders were immediately placed on the BI’s blacklist, preventing them from entering the country permanently.