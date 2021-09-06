Four More BIFF Members Surrendered in Maguindanao

0 SHARES Share Tweet

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao – A new batch of four (4) combatants of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) surrendered to Joint Task Force Central in Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao last September 1, 2021.

Lieutenant Colonel Ferdinand Dela Cruz, Commanding Officer of the 6th Mechanized Battalion, formally presented the four (4) former violent extremists including their high powered firearms to 1st Brigade Combat Team Commander, Brigadier General Ignatius Patrimonio, together with Hon. Baileah Sangki, Mayor of Ampatuan, Maguindanao; and Mr Anwar Emblaga, the Municipal Administrator of Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao at the Old Capitol, Brgy. Satan, Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao.

The former BIFF members under the Karialan Faction brought with them four high powered firearms which includes two (2) 7.62mm sniper rifles, one (1) 5.56mm Ultimax Sub-machine gun, and one (1) cal .50 Barret.

Major General Juvymax Uy, Commander of the Joint Task Force Central and the 6th Infantry (KAMPILAN) Division applauded the 1BCT for this accomplishment and further expressed his gratitude to the Local Government Units as effective partners in attaining peace and development in Central Mindanao.

“We are elated to know that here in the area of the Joint Task Force Central, the Local Government Units and the residents continues to take part in the fight against violent extremism. Indeed, the whole-of-nation approach is paving the way in our campaign to end violent extremism in this part of our country” MGen. Uy said.

The surrenderees who have chosen to embrace peace and live normal lives with their families are now being endorsed to the Maguindanao Province to avail of the livelihood packages and assistance under the AGILA-HAVEN program.