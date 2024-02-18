Four trafficking victims posing as tourists intercepted by BI

249 SHARES Share Tweet

FOUR more trafficking victims posing as tourists, two of them said to be cousins, were intercepted by Bureau of Immigration (BI) personnel assigned at the Clark International Airport (CIA).

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco expressed disappointment over the interception of the four victims, who were turned over to the CIA Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT) for assistance in filing cases against their recruiters.

The BI’s immigration protection and border enforcement section (I-PROBES) earlier reported the interception of the victims, three females and a male, last February 17 at the CIA , after they attempted to depart on board a Cebu Pacific flight for Bangkok.

The report stated that two of the victims were cousins, who were recruited via Facebook to work in Koh Kong, Cambodia. They invited two others to join them to the worksite, and they were said to have been instructed to pose as tourists to Thailand for vacation to deceive immigration authorities.

They admitted that they were offered a job as non-voice customer representative with a monthly salary of around 800 USD, with free food and accommodation.

He said that there have been hundreds repatriated who were recruited using the exact same modus, but ended up working in scam hubs with low salaries and physically abused.

“Paulit-ulit nalang. These individuals have good backgrounds, are tech savvy, yet they chose to be blinded by the offers of these syndicates. Hindi ba sila natatakot? Ang pag-alis sa iligal na pamamaraan ay napakalaking risk, lalong lalo na’t alam na natin ang kinahihinatnan ng maraming biktima,” Tsnsingco underscored.

It will be recalled that earlier this year, the BI repatriated a couple who were recruited under similar terms, but ended up detained and subjected to physical abuse by their employers. They were also made to pay nearly P800,000 to be released by their company.