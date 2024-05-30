Free Cancer Center to rise in Manila

Mayor Honey Lacuna and Rep. Irwin Tieng (5th district) will jointly lead the building of a cancer center for Manilans. (JERRY S. TAN)

MANILA Mayor Honey Lacuna and Congressman Irwin Tieng (5th district), will jointly lead the groundbreaking ceremony next month, for the building of a Manila Cancer Center that will be built in the capital city.

Tieng, speaking at the MACHRA Balitaan forum of the Manila City Hall Reporters’ Association (MACHRA), announced that he and the lady mayor will be joined in the occasion by House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez, senior officials in Congress as well as other Manila Congressmen and officials.

The MCC, a first in the city, will provide much-needed services for those suffering from cancer at no cost to the patients.

Tieng cited the generosity of Lacuna when she decided to allot 2,000 square meters for the said center.

It was learned that the MCC will be located at the Ospital ng Maynila compound and will be named after the late Gov. Benjamin ‘Kokoy’ Romualdez, father of Speaker Romualdez. The OM is one of six public hospitals being run by the ciry government and providing free medical services for the residents of Manila.

The planned five-storey MCC, according to Tieng, will have significant equipment needed by cancer patients.

He said that since the funds for the MCC are not unlimited, it will initially have CT scan and a linear accelerator to provide patients with non-invasive radiation therapy.

“Libre po siya sa lahat ng Manilenyo,” he stressed.

Lacuna, for her part, thanked Tieng for the proposed MCC and for supporting her administration’s efforts to provide the widest range of free health services for those who cannot afford them.