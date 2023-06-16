Free concert, job offers, film fest, mark Manila Day celebration

Mayor Honey Lacuna leads the citywide tree-planting activity which is one of the activities that lead up to the "Araw ng Maynila" celebration on June 24. (JERRY S. TAN)

Mayor Honey Lacuna leads the citywide tree-planting activity which is one of the activities that lead up to the "Araw ng Maynila" celebration on June 24. (JERRY S. TAN)

277 SHARES Share Tweet

IN line with the monthlong celebration of Manilq’s founding anniversary on June 24, a free concert was held June 16 by the city government featuring “Unkabogable Star” Vice Ganda at the Kartilya ng Katipunan, Manila City Hall.

Dubbed, “UNKABOGABLE MAGNIFICENT CONCERT SA MAYNILA,” it was organized by the Department of Tourism, Culture and Arts of Manila headed by Charlie Dungo.

Other performing artists were Mc Muah and Lassy and Six Part Invention.

On the same day, the Public Employment Service Office headed by Fernan Bermejo also held a “SERBISYO CARAVAN JOB FAIR” from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Brgy. 103, Romana St., Zone 8, District 1, Tondo, Manila with many hired on the spot.

A city-wide tree-planting activity was also led by Mayor Honey Lacuna in Arroceros Forest Park, known as the ‘last lung’ of the city.

Prior to this, she, as well as city and barangay officials, also led cleanup activities that were simultaneously done in various parts of the city.

“Laging tatandaan na ang ating kapaligiran ay nagpapakita rin ng kalagayan ng ating mga sarili, kung kaya’t lagi natin itong pahahalagahan,” the mayor notes as she called on Manilans to carry out cleanup activities all year round.

Meanwhile, the premiere night of the five official entries for the Manila Film Festival 2023 was held at SM Manila cinemas.

The Manila Film Festival 2023 Grand Parade of Entries was also held via floats that went around designated soutes.

The festival aims to showcase a wide variety of local films created by students from different universities, with winning entries from Colegio de San Juan de Letran, Arellano University – Pasig, Adamson University, University of the Philippines and University of Makati.

The five official entries for The Manila Film Festival are: The Uncanny, Unspoken, The Adventures of Kween Jhonabelle, Thanks for the Broken Heart and CTRL-F-ESC.