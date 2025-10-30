Free Funeral Services Act to provide standard burial assistance under DSWD’s AICS

332 SHARES Share Tweet

The Free Funeral Services Act will serve as the basis of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to provide standard burial aid to poor families, as well as those who are in crisis, under its Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation or AICS program.

Director Edwin Morata of the DSWD’s Crisis Intervention Program (CIP) said the DSWD will come up with the standard amount of burial assistance under Republic Act No. 12309, also known as the Free Funeral Services Act of 2025, after the issuance of the law’s Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR).

“For RA 12309, sinasabi dito dapat mayroon na po tayong templated amount o standard amount. But as to standard amount po kung magkano ang package, ito pa lang po ang pag-uusapan natin in the crafting of the IRR because DSWD is the lead in the crafting of the implementing rules and regulation,” Director Morata told reporters during the DSWD Thursday Media Forum on October 30 at the Crisis Intervention Unit (CIU) satellite office in Paragon Place along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City.

Director Morato pointed out that the most important thing for poor and indigent families who have lost their loved ones is to have a decent funeral and burial for them.

“Gusto po talaga naming makita ngayon ano ba talaga ang package of services na magbibigay ng decent internment sa isang Filipino family,” Director Morata said as he enumerated the free funeral services for poor families that will cover expenses for funeral parlors, funeral chapels, transportation, cremation, and burial.

Director Morata explained to reporters that even before the Free Funeral Services Act lapsed into law last September 28, the DSWD, through its AICS program, has been giving burial assistance through Guarantee Letters (GLs) to Filipinos who seek help from the Department.

Data provided by the DSWD’s CIU indicated that from 2014 to September 2025, the DSWD has given assistance to the bereaved families of 1,439,160 individuals and has released a total amount of Php10,985,450,785.32 in funeral assistance through the AICS program.

As of the third quarter of 2025, the bereaved families of 140,321 individuals were given funeral assistance under the AICS program, with the CIU disbursing a total of Php1,648,355,678.99.

Director Morata said the IRR of the Free Funeral Services Act will include the standard and maximum amount of burial aid to be given to the beneficiaries, and safety guidelines to prevent the abuse of funds.

The Department is also working together with local government units (LGUs) nationwide, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), and some 807 partner-funeral homes in the country on the crafting of the IRR.

Aside from indigent families, Filipinos, regardless of social status, who are affected by calamities and other emergency circumstances who cannot afford dignified funeral services can avail of the program.

“Masaya po kaming makuha itong balita kasi, actually we’ve been pushing for AICS to be institutionalized. But I think for this particular progress, mare-recognize na yung AICS na isang malaking parte ng buhay ng DSWD. Dito po sa RA 12309, ang sinasabi po dito ay libre na ang funeral services,” Director Morata said.

In availing the burial assistance under the AICS program, a bereaved family its designated representative must present a valid ID, the death certificate of the deceased person, and the funeral contract. A social case study report prepared by a social worker will also be required.

“In terms of the result of the application, it will be given within the day as long as dala nila ang kumpletong requirements. We don’t want to send the people to their respective homes ng wala makukuhang assistance,” Director Morata pointed out. (KB)