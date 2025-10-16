Home>News>Metro>Free legal advice, docs being offered by Chua’s office in Manila
Metro

Free legal advice, docs being offered by Chua’s office in Manila

Itchie G. Cabayan2
Joel Chua
Rep. Joel Chua offers legal advice and documents for free, for third district residents in Manila. (JERRY S. TAN)

Need advice? Legal documents?

Here’s a piece of good news for those living in Manila’s third district.

Congressman Joel Chua (3rd district, Manila) announced that his office is offering free legal advice and certain basic legal documentary assistance to those who may need it, for as long as they are from the city’s third district.

Himself a lawyer, Chua said he is fully aware of the high costs of legal consultations alone and offering them for free to third district residents is his simple way of serving their needs.

It was learned that Chua’s staff receive and collate such legal queries from residents.

Based on what are the most common concerns, the lawmaker discusses the answers through his social media account.

The office of Chua located in Quiapo has been offering free legal consultations and help in certain legal documents concerning affidavits, extra-judicial, notarization and SPAs or special powers of attorney, among others.

Chua said such kinds of help are available all the time, except in cases where the protagonists and antagonists are both from the same district, in which case his office tries its best to have the parties settle their differences amicably.

Questions or concerns aired via his social media account are also being entertained on a first come, first served basis, Chua said, as he invited the residents to follow his page.

Itchie G. Cabayan
DIRECT HIT entertains comments, suggestions or complaints. Please have them emailed to [email protected] or text 0917-3132168.

