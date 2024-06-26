Free medical checkup, legal clinic, and vaccines at ‘Luntian at Pula’

305 SHARES Share Tweet

The UPMV K9 Corps joins the the UP Vanguard Makati Chapter and the UP Diliman Department of Military Science and Tactics in a day of service and community spirit with Luntian at Pula on June 29, 2024 (Saturday) from 8 AM to 5 PM at the UP Diliman DMST Complex.

Open to the public, the free event includes:

Blood Donation Drive

Medical Mission

Operation Tuli

Legal Clinic

Bazaar/Garage Sale

Soup Kitchen

Anti-Rabies Vaccination Drive for Pets with UPMV K9 Corps

Luntian at Pula is made possible by the UP Cadet Alumni Organization, UP Corps of Sponsors, UPMV K9 Corps, Serving Hearts, Quirino Memorial Medical Center, UERM Beta Sigma, UP Vanguard Gun Club, RiteMed, and JoeMag’s.

Established in 2017, the UP-MMDA-Vanguard K9 Corps (UPMV K9 SAR Corps) is a non-profit partnership between the University of the Philippines, the Metro Manila Development Authority, and the UP Vanguard Inc. To date, there are already close to a hundred volunteers and K9s in the program, with Batch 11 already in training.