Free training, courses for Manilans who want new skills or want to start a business being offered by MDSW

Mayor Honey Lacuna and social welfare chief Re Fugoso invite Manila residents to avail of free training and courses being offered by the city for those who want to start a business or learn new skills. (JERRY S. TAN)

MAYOR Honey Lacuna is inviting Manila residents who want to learn new skills to find employment or start a small business of their own to avail of the free training being offered by the Manila Department of Social Welfare (MDSW).

Lacuna said that through the Manila Manpower Development Center (MMDC) which is under the MDSW, free training that would open the doors to gainful employment or entrepreneurship are being offered at no cost to those who are interested.

The program, she said, is aimed at developing industry-skilled workers or entrepreneurs through skills trainng and related services, preferably for economically-disadvantaged families residing in Manila.

“We hope to achieve socio-economic improvement among individuals and/or families through gainful employment,” Lacuna added.

According to MDSW chief Re Fugoso, applicants just need to go to the MMDC Office located on A. Villegas Street (Arroceros) and bring a barangay clearance, vaccine card, valid ID and 1×1 picture.

Fugoso said the training courses being offered free of charge are for the following: barista, baking, bread and pastry, cookery, cooking and food processing, beauty care (skin and nail care), digital printing, food and beverage services, garments trade, hardressing, housekeeping, hilot wellness, massage therapy, unisex haircutting.

Additionally, Fugoso said that there are also demonstrations on alchohol making (70% Isopropyl), bag making, candle making, dishwashing liquid soap making, fabric softener making, glycerin herbal soap, hand soap making, hand and body liquid soap, liquid cleaner, curtain making, massage oil making, perfume making, powder detergent making, vapor rub making and meat processing.

It was learned that those who availed of the free trainings reached 499 for the last quarter of 2023 alone, with some taking double courses.