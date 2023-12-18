French pedophile set to be deported following arrest by BI

The French pedophile who is set to be deported by the BI. (JERRY S. TAN)

A French pedophile wanted by authorities in Paris for a string of criminal cases involving sexual offenses against children will be deported by the Bureau of Immigration (BI) following his arrest.

The BI’s fugitive search unit (FSU) headed by Rendel Ryan Sy identified the alien fugitive as Theddy Douglas Tissier, 42, who was arrested last December 12 along Chino Roces Avenue, Makati City by operatives from the FSU.

BI chief Norman Tansingco said Tissier was arrested on the strength of a mission order which he issued at the request of the French government which informed the BI about the fugitive’s presence in the Philippines.

According to the Interpol’s national central bureau (NCB) in Manila, Tissier is wanted for prosecution by a judicial tribunal in Tours, France.

He was reportedly charged before the said court with acquiring, possessing offering, making available, recording and fixing pornographic image of a child under 15 years of age. Also, he was charged with sexually assaulting a minor and committing fraud in violation of the French penal code.

Sy said the Frenchman is currently detained at the BI warden facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City pending deportation proceedings.

“We are going to expel him and deport him back to his country. His presence here is inimical to our national interest as he poses a serious threat to our Filipino children,” the BI chief declared.

He added that the Frenchman will be deported as soon as the BI board of commissioners issues the order for his summary deportation after which he will be blacklisted and banned from re-entering the country.