From 4Ps beneficiary to PDO-2 in DSWD’s Field Office 6: Youth shares journey towards self-sufficiency

For 12 years, Ronel Depaur Desales was a beneficiary of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps), the government’s anti-poverty flagship program which is managed by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

The 26-year-old Ronel’s life journey exemplifies the long-term impact of the 4Ps in sustaining efforts to empower Filipino families toward self-sufficiency.

A native of Pilar town in Capiz, Ronel currently works as a Project Development Officer (PDO) 2 and Municipal Link at the DSWD’s Field Office 6 – Western Visayas.

Ronel finished high school with honors and graduated magna cum laude with a college degree in Hospitality Management. Being the youngest of seven siblings who are all 4Ps beneficiaries, he recalled how the program’s support brought renewed hope to their household.

“Ang tulong pinansyal mula sa programa ang nagbigay-daan upang maipagpatuloy ko ang pag-aaral na hindi lamang sa aspeto ng gastusin, kundi sa aspeto ng kumpiyansa at inspirasyon,” Ronel said.

Ronel applied for a job and got accepted at the DSWD in 2023, the same year his family graduated from the 4Ps program. He described the moment as the turning point in the cycle, from being a beneficiary to becoming someone who helps other families in need.

“Mula sa dating benepisyaryo, ngayon ay tagapaghatid ng serbisyo,” he said.

Ronel recounted his experiences from his first assignment in Murcia, Negros Occidental, to being transferred to the Pilar Municipal Operations Office (PMOO).

He found fulfillment in listening to families, answering their concerns, and guiding them through the same program that once guided him, even sharing his own journey to beneficiaries during Family Development Sessions (FDS).

“Ibinabahagi ko ang sarili kong karanasan upang ipadama na kaya rin nilang makatawid. Ang pagbabahaging ito ang siyang susi sa pagbuo ng tiwala at sa muling pagbuhay ng kanilang pag-asa,” Ronel said.

Ronel’s story reflects the mission of the DSWD and the 4Ps program to empower families not only to survive but to succeed; not only to receive assistance but eventually to give back.

Ronel shared a simple message to current 4Ps beneficiaries: “Huwag kayong susuko. Ang inyong mga pangarap ay abot-kamay. Sa tulong ng sipag, at pananalig sa Diyos, makakaangat kayo. Kung kinaya ko, kaya n’yo rin.”

The DSWD’s 4Ps program is the government’s national poverty reduction strategy that provides cash grants to poor households nationwide.

Launched in 2008 and institutionalized in 2019 through Republic Act (RA) 11310, the human capital investment program provides conditional cash transfers to low-income families to improve their children’s health, nutrition, and education. (CC)