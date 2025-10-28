From scale model to reality: PBBM gets update on SHFC housing projects at Expo booth

President Marcos and DHSUD Secretary Aliling are briefed by SHFC President and CEO Laxa on the agency’s housing projects

President Marcos and DHSUD Secretary Aliling are briefed by SHFC President and CEO Laxa on the agency’s housing projects

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. was briefed on the progress of housing projects of the Social Housing Finance Corporation (SHFC) during his visit to the agency’s booth at the National Housing Expo 2025 held at the World Trade Center in Pasay City on October 23.

SHFC President and CEO Federico Laxa updated President Marcos and Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling on the implementation of the agency’s major housing projects nationwide, including the Crystal Peak Estates in San Fernando City, Pampanga, which the President personally inspected in July 2023.

The scale model displayed at the SHFC booth was the same one President Marcos signed during his visit at the site. To date, SHFC has already turned over 125 housing units to member-beneficiaries of Crystal Peak Estates, with about 50 families having moved in since last month. Around 900 more units are now ready for turnover to beneficiaries.

President Marcos was pleased to see the completed buildings at Crystal Peak, recalling that he visited the site when construction of the vertical housing development in Barangay del Carmen had just started.

For his part, Laxa said SHFC remains committed to the President’s vision of housing for all through the Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program. “We are accelerating project development across the country to make decent, safe, and affordable housing a reality for every Filipino family,” he added.

Similar to other projects of SHFC, Crystal Peak Estates caters to low-income families, as well as Overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and uniformed personnel, in line with President Marcos’ directive to ensure housing for all sectors.

Construction of the second cluster, composed of eight buildings with a total of 3,440 units, is underway. The development also includes a central park, which is nearing completion and will soon serve as a shared recreational and community space for residents.

SHFC also has other vertical housing projects across the country, such as People’s Ville in Davao City, where 14 buildings have already been completed. Around 200 families have already moved in to their units, with over 1,400 units 1,600 units set for turnover by yearend and 2026, respectively. Construction of 12 more buildings are set for completion by the end of the year.

Other developments—Valley View Township in Tagoloan, Misamis Oriental; Port Town in Manila; and Tandikan Ville in Puerto Princesa City, Palawan—are likewise making significant progress, demonstrating the agency’s commitment to delivering inclusive and community-based housing solutions.

SHFC continues to expand access to affordable housing through its Enhanced Community Mortgage Program (ECMP), with five homeowners’ associations receiving their respective certificates of lot award from President Marcos during the National Housing Expo.

The agency also supports relocation and housing initiatives for families affected by major projects, including the North–South Commuter Railway, and implements in-city shelter programs such as the High Density Housing, Strategy for the Inclusive Mainstreaming of People’s Living Entitlements (SIMPLE) Program, and Marawi Shelter Project.

