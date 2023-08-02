From Spectator to Finalist: A Dancer’s Journey to the Red Bull Dance Your Style National Finals

443 SHARES Share Tweet

Manila, Philippines — The Red Bull Dance Your Style Cebu Qualifiers has been nothing short of spectacular! The energy in the venue was electrifying as dancers from all over Cebu showcased their incredible talent and passion for dance. The Red Bull Dance Your Style competition truly lived up to its name, with each dancer bringing their unique style and flair to the stage.

Red Bull Dance Your Style Philippines brings talent, skill, and unique moves to the stage for all to witness. Having experienced pure talent dominate the stage leaves an encouraging and inspiring note to the dancers and enthusiasts in the audience that it could be them dancing on the stage one day. It was certainly that way for a finalist of the Cebu Qualifiers, Taw.

As someone who’s been an audience member in the first Red Bull Dance Your Style tournament, Taw had always admired the dancers’ performances from afar. His admiration eventually led him to travel from Bacolod to Manila just to show support for the first Red Bull Dance Your Style winner, Mickey. A year later, Taw decided to take a leap of faith and participate in the next Red Bull Dance Your Style Cebu Qualifiers.

When asked what his practice regimen was like, Taw answered, “Lagi ko pong minamaster yung mga basic foundation ng style ko. Yung hinihigitan ko po yung mga vocabs ko then nag aaral ng mga panibagong sets/blowups. Laking tulong po talaga yung pag training araw-araw.”

Despite having to balance his work and his solo dance training, as well as not allowing himself to slack off, Taw’s hard work, dedication, and confidence in himself and his skills paid off, even landing him a spot as a regional finalist.

“Di ko inexpect na na-appreciate ng mga tao yung pinakita kong rounds during the Cebu Qualifier. Kaya sobrang saya ko na isa ako sa mga nakapasok sa National Finals. Hanggang ngayon hindi parin ako makapaniwala.” Taw shared after being asked what it felt like to get into the National Finals.

While Taw’s story is nothing short of inspirational, it’s not without its challenges, particularly when it comes to financial constraints. According to him, his life so far meant there are needs within his family that needed to be prioritized, leaving little for himself and his creative endeavors. With a lot of support from his friends and family, however, Taw was able to seek financial assistance and aid, receiving sponsorships and donations from his friends and students.

Knowing that the Red Bull Dance Your Style National Finals would be a fierce competition, Taw is determined to triple his efforts in preparing for the competition. He recognizes that, to stand out among the best dancers in the world, he needs to push himself beyond his limits and elevate his skills to a whole new level.

Even with the tough competition ahead, Taw is optimistic and leaves an encouraging message to anyone looking for a sign to participate in future Red Bull Dance Your Style qualifiers. “Sa mga gustong mag try battle and matutong sumayaw wag po kayong kabahan. Lahat naman po ay may tamang proseso. Invest your craft and learn your style kasi better na alam mo yung ginagawa mo at yung sayaw mo. Lagi niyong isipin na lahat tayo ay nagsimula sa hindi marunong. Kasi kung kinaya po namin, kaya nito rin ‘yan. Huwag matakot sumubok, wala namang mawawala.”

Taw is set to be one of 16 finalists competing at the National Finals this September 2. The champion of the National Finals will then advance to the World Finals, representing the Philippines against the top dancers from around the globe —the World Finals of Red Bull Dance Your Style in Germany in November this year.

