Fugitive China man nabbed for trying to extend RP visa

A 27-year-old male Chinese national tagged by his country as a fugitive from justice, was nabbed while trying to extend his visa at the Bureau of Immigration (BI) Tourist Visa Section.

Section chief Raymond Remigio identified the Chinese man as Luo Xinya. He was intercepted last June 26 while attempting to extend his visa.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco commended the personnel involved and highlighted the effectiveness of the system in maintaining public safety.

“Our centralized immigration system is crucial in identifying and apprehending individuals with derogatory records. The swift turnover of Luo Xinya demonstrates our commitment to national security,” the BI chief added.

For his part, Remigio said that the Chinese national had probably thought he could continue hiding in the country despite his arrest warrant in China.

“What he doesn’t know is that our system is connected to the BI’s centralized database of derogatory records, allowing us to immediately detect those with deportation orders,” he further stated.

It was learned tdhat Luo presented himself for assessment at the BI’s head office in Intramuros, Manila when Special Investigator Teresa Javier input his passport details, which yielded positive results. Luo is the subject of a summary deportation order issued by the BI in 2023 after Chinese authorities informed the agency that he has a standing detention warrant issued by the Chongqing Hechuan District Public Security Bureau of the People’s Republic of China.

As such, Luo was classified as an undesirable alien and was ordered deported by the BI’s board of commissioners.

He was later arrested by operatives of the BI’s fugitive search unit headed by Rendel Ryan Sy and was transferred to the BI’s warden facility in Bicutan, Taguig pending the implementation of his deportation.