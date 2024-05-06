Fujian films set for exhibit in Manila – APCU

249 SHARES Share Tweet

The Fujian Film Bureau will hold a film exhibit “Fujian·ASEAN Film Culture Week – Philippine Stop” at Newport Mall Cinema from May 28 to June 2.

According to Raul Lambino, Chairman of the Association for Philippines-China Understanding (APCU), this event aims to tell compelling stories about Fujian Province through films and strengthen the foundation for building people-to-people connectivity.

He said 2024 marks the “ASEAN – China Year of People-to-People Exchanges” as a catalyst for promoting exchanges, mutual learning, and cooperative development across various aspects of ASEAN-China relations.

He said APCU welcomes such event that enhances people-to-people relations as it is the core of APCU’s aims as the official friendship association between the Philippines and China and member of the ASEAN-China Friendship Association.

Lambino said the visit of the Fujian Film delegation to the Philippines will be from May 27-30 while the Film screening period is from May 28 to June 2, 2024.

This will serve as build up activity towards the June 9 anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relations between the two countries in 1975 along with the awarding ceremony of the annual Awards for Promoting Philippines-China Understanding (APPCU) on June 7, he added.

Among the movies expected at the film exhibit are Fujian films – “Love on Gallery Bridge,” “Monkey King: Hero Is Back,” “The Procurator,” “The Queen of Drama,” “On Call” and “Jade Bead Necklace.”

The event is being organized by The Publicity Department of Jimei District Committee in Xiamen, the ASEAN Culture & Economic Exchange Center, and the Philippine Straits Travel Agency and Chinatown TV, Xiamen Chamber of Commerce in the Philippines, Fujian Association for the Promotion of Friendly Exchanges With Foreign Countries.