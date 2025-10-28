Full Card Announced For BRAVE CF 101 On November 9

277 SHARES Share Tweet

Manama, Bahrain: BRAVE Combat Federation™ (BRAVE CF), the world’s fastest-growing and most global mixed martial arts organization, has officially revealed the complete lineup for BRAVE CF 101, taking place at the Khalifa Sports City Arena in Isa Town, Bahrain, on Sunday, November 9.

Marking the return of the iconic KHK Legacy series, BRAVE CF 101 arrives just two days after the historic BRAVE 100, underscoring the promotion’s relentless momentum as it continues to elevate Bahrain’s stature as a true epicenter of global combat sports.

Mohammed Shahid, President of BRAVE Combat Federation, stated:

“Bahrain has always been at the forefront of developing mixed martial arts—not just in the region, but globally. BRAVE CF 101 will once again demonstrate why this nation continues to push the sport forward. We’ll see the very best of Bahrain go up against the very best of the world, showcasing the spirit, skill, and evolution of MMA right here in the Kingdom.”

The premium live event promises an enthralling night of action, showcasing Bahrain’s finest homegrown talents alongside a roster of world-class international athletes, all set to deliver another unforgettable spectacle under the BRAVE CF banner.

Headlining the evening is a high-stakes flyweight showdown featuring Bahrain’s own Muhammad Idrisov, who aims to climb the divisional ladder and solidify his standing among the elite. Across the cage stands Brazil’s Marciano Ferreira, a dynamic and explosive competitor whose fast-paced offense guarantees a captivating main event from the opening bell.

In the co-main event, No. 3-ranked lightweight contender Ramazan Gitinov — a technically brilliant representative of Bahraini MMA — faces off against Turkish newcomer Nursultan Asker, whose debut promises fireworks in a clash of elite-level skill and heart.

The rest of the card highlights BRAVE CF’s commitment to nurturing future stars. Rising talents such as Murad Guseinov, along with former Bahraini amateur standouts Khalifa Janahi, Ali Hasan Marhoon, and Abdulrahman Ali Janahi, are all booked to step inside the cage, eager to make their mark on the global stage.

BRAVE CF 101

Isa Town, Bahrain

Sunday, November 9

Flyweight Bout

Muhammad Idrisov vs. Marciano Ferreira

Lightweight Bout

(#3) Ramazan Gitinov vs. Nursultan Asker

73-KG Catchweight Bout

Youssef Boughanem vs. Anthony Zeidan

59-KG Catchweight Bout

Dias Yerengaipov vs. Bayram Shammadov

Super Welterweight Bout

Murad Guseinov vs. Ali Hussein Nedal

Bantamweight Bout

Punyajit Likharu vs. Aqib Awan

Super Welterweight Bout

Khalifa Janahi vs. Ahmed Waheed

Super Lightweight Bout

Ali Hasan Marhoon vs. Youssef Ibrahem

Super Welterweight Bout

Abdulrahman Ali Janahi vs. Montazer Muhammad

Amateur Featherweight Bout

Yousif Mohammed Kurdi vs. Ahmed Adel Ganzoury

*Note: Fights and bout order subject to change.

Stay Connected with BRAVE Combat Federation

We invite you to explore, engage, and experience the world of BRAVE CF

Official Website: www.bravecf.com

BRAVE CF TV: Download on Android & iOS or watch.bravecftv.com/

Connect with Our Global Community

Instagram: www.instagram.com/bravemmaf

Facebook: www.facebook.com/bravemmaf

YouTube: www.youtube.com/bravemmaf

Twitter: www.twitter.com/bravemmaf

TikTok: www.tiktok.com/@bravemmaf

Exclusive Insights and Professional Access

Newsletter: bravecf.com/newsletter

Media Accreditation: bravecf.com/media-accreditation

ABOUT BRAVE COMBAT FEDERATION

BRAVE Combat Federation, founded in 2016, is the fastest-growing MMA organization globally, dedicated to transforming mixed martial arts from an event-driven business into a comprehensive sports ecosystem. With a vision to provide fighters worldwide a platform to showcase their talents, BRAVE CF has hosted 100+ events across a record-breaking 38 countries.

The organization boasts the world’s largest MMA development program, featuring over 900 fighters from 90+ nations, supporting athletes from grassroots to professional stardom. BRAVE CF actively supports efforts for SportsAccord recognition and potential Olympic inclusion of MMA.