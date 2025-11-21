Home>News>Full scale emergency exercise conducted by CAAP
Full scale emergency exercise conducted by CAAP

Itchie G. Cabayan3
Aircraft emergency exercise

A full-scale emergency exercise was successfully conducted on November 19, 2025 in Davao City by the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP).

CAAP Director General Retired Lt. Gen. Raul Del Rosario said: “We recognize our responsibility to protect the flying public and ensure that, in times of crisis, we can act swiftly, decisively, and collaboratively. This exercise allows us to validate our procedures and demonstrate our unwavering commitment to meet and exceed both national expectations and international standards.”

Airport personnel from Francisco Bangoy (Davao) International Airport (FBIA), together with the Philippine Coast Guard, Philippine Navy and Davao City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, simulated an off-airport aircraft accident on water, he said.

According to CAAP spokesman Eric Apolonio, the scenario depicted an aircraft ditching on the Davao Gulf near the DPWH Port Area in Panacan, Davao City, approximately 2.5 nautical miles southeast of the airport.

Said exercise, he said, highlights CAAP’s commitment to future-proofing the Philippine aviation industry and strengthening its capability to respond to major aircraft emergencies, following the directives of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez.

CAAP and the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) regulations require full-scale airport emergency exercises every two years, with the last exercise held in 2023, focusing on aviation security threats such as unlawful interference, bomb threats, hijacking and civil disturbance, Apolonio added.

