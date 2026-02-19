Home>Lifestyle>Travel and Leisure>Furpal program on all domestic flights launched by PAL
Furpal program on all domestic flights launched by PAL

Itchie G. Cabayan5
GOOD news for fur parents who want to travel with their small dogs in-cabin.

Creating inclusive travel experiences for pet lovers everywhere, flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) has announced the nationwide launch of its FurPAL program which is now available on every domestic flight.

In a statement, PAL said the groundbreaking in-flight services launched in November 2025 is now being expanded to all domestic routes, so that passengers can now fly with their pets from Manila to Boracay for summer getaway, head home to Davao or plan a food trip to Bacolod.

It was learned that FurPAL is currently available at ₱2,500 one-way across all domestic routes, allowing passengers to bring their furbabies along for the journey and enjoy treasured moments together high above the clouds.

Passengers can book now and add their furpal as a traveling companion and booking a FurPAL flight is as easy as choose, click and confirm: select your preferred FurPAL flight on the PAL website, choose FurPAL on the Travel Boost page, confirm your details, settle the payment, and you’re ready to fly in comfort and style—with your furry friend at your side.

To ensure every pet and fur parent enjoy a convenient and stress-free journey, PAL emphasizes the importance of following program policy guidelines.

Important reminders for a pleasant journey with a pet are as follows: Only small dog breeds weighing up to 10 kg, at least eight weeks old, and fully weaned are eligible for in-cabin travel; Each passenger may bring one pet, with a maximum of three small dogs per flight; All pets must be transported in a soft-sided, leak-proof carrier (max size: 17” x 11” x 9.5”) equipped with pee pads and at least two ventilation panels; Pets must remain inside their carriers and placed under the seat in front of the passenger throughout the flight; Health certificates and updated vaccination records are mandatory, along with a veterinary certificate, PAL waiver and declaration form, and shipping permit from the Bureau of Animal Industry and pet sedation is strictly not allowed.

Meanwhile, PAL said it is committed to passenger safety and comfort. All flights feature hospital-grade HEPA filters, eliminating up to 99.99% of airborne particles, and cabins are meticulously cleaned with high-grade, eco-friendly agents before every flight.

Itchie G. Cabayan
Itchie G. Cabayan
DIRECT HIT entertains comments, suggestions or complaints. Please have them emailed to [email protected] or text 0917-3132168.

