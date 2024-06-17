GABMC head Dr. Ted Martin, given recognition for 30-year service in Manila

Mayor Honey Lacuna awards GABMC Director Dr. Ted Martin for his 30 years of loyal and dedicated service to the city of Manila. (JERRY S.TAN)

Mayor Honey Lacuna awards GABMC Director Dr. Ted Martin for his 30 years of loyal and dedicated service to the city of Manila. (JERRY S.TAN)

332 SHARES Share Tweet

THE journey for the best public service in the field of medicine continues.

Thus vowed Dr. Teodoro ‘Ted’ Martin, Director of the Gat Andres Bonifacio Medical Center (GABMC) which serves the residents of the populous first district of Tondo, Manila.

Martin made the statement after being given recognition by Mayor Honey Lacuna for his 30 years of dedicated service to the city during the “Gawad Pagkilala sa mga Kawani ng Pamahalaang Lungsod ng Maynila,” which was held recently as one of the highlights in the activities lined up for the celebration of the 453rd ‘Araw ng Maynila’ on June 24, 2024.

It was learned that Martin joined the city government service in Manila 30 years ago. He began his illustrious career in Manila in 1994 at the Ospital ng Tondo where he served as head of the department of pediatrics.

From there, Martin’s capabilities were recognized as he was appointed Director of the Ospital ng Tondo in 2007.

Impressed by his performance, then Manila Mayor Fred Lim made him Director of the Ospital ng Maynila in 2009.

When Lim assumed office as mayor, Manila had only one hospital serving the entire city for free -the Ospital ng Maynila.

Lim saw that Martin could help him more as head of one of the five additional public hospitals which he intended to build.

It will be recalled that Lim established five more hospitals to serve also free of charge all the other districts outside of District 5 which already falls under the jurisdiction of OM.

Thus, he appointed Dr. Martin to head the then Justice Jose Abad Santos Mother and Child Hospital in the city’s third district.

There, he served from 2010 to 2013 until politics got in the way and he was assigned at the Manila Health Department Training Department from 2013 to 2019.

The said hospital, through its many unique accomplishments under the administration of Martin, became a general hospital after passing the standards set by the Department of Health. It is now called the Justice Abad Santos General Hospital or JASGEN.

In 2017, he was appointed by then Mayor Isko to head the now Gat Andres Medical Center serving the residents of the first district of Tondo.

When Mayor Honey Lacuna took over the helm of the city, she retained Martin still based on his track record of performance.

As director of the GABMC up until now, Martin was able to turn around the said hospital from it dilapidated state. He had successfully done it and continues to do so.

The fact that Dr. Martin served under Mayor Lim, former Mayor Isko Moreno and continues to serve this time, under the administration of Mayor Honey Lacuna from 2022 to present is proof of the kind of service he had been giving for the benefit of Manilans and the city as well.