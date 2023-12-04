Gender and Development workshop held by CAAP

194 SHARES Share Tweet

A workshop aimed at improving the agency leaders’ understanding of the policies and mandates and develop its practices in handling gender-related cases was held by the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP), through its Gender and Development (GAD) Focal Point System (GADFPS).

CAAP spokesman Eric Apolonio said the workshop was held in Lipa, Batangas, from November 29 until December1, 2023 and was a three-in-one event involving a Committee on Decorum and Investigation (CODI) Orientation, Gender and Sensitivity Training (GST), and a GAD Policy Formulation Workshop.

The main objective of the event was to formulate the agency’s policies on CODI, plan the budget of GAD, as well as develop CAAP’s Mapagkalingang Paliparang Program, said Apolonio.

Also coinciding with the three programmed activities was a visit to the Basilio Fernando Air Base in Lipa, where the Philippine Air Force’s (PAF) Air Education, Training, and Doctrine Command (AETDC) held a GAD Briefing to CAAP GADFPS, which is composed of the CAAP’s top management, including the agency’s area center managers.