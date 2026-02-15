Gerie Chua’s Eng Bee Tin has best Chinese New Year ‘must-haves’; patrons get to help others

443 SHARES Share Tweet

Through decades, the Chinese-Filipino community, whose members are still mostly of Chinese descent, have proven to be a very integral part in shaping the country’s rich history, progress and economy.

Better known as ‘Chinoys‘, they are among the first traders in the country, eventually becoming very active participants in all sectors of our society.

While many made it big in politics and as influencers, some evolved into huge business moguls who have and continue to play such vital roles in keeping the country’s economy afloat.

At this point, I would like to cite as a perfect example Gerie Chua, founder of the now world-famous Hopia Ube and the Eng Bee Tin Chinese Deli, which is the official ‘go- to’ for traditional and even unique Chinese food products. Through the full support of his entire family— wife Rose, children Gerik, Gerald and Geraldine and manager Jenny Tan– they now run numerous stores here and abroad.

Their flagship store in Ongpin serves as a virtual landmark in what is touted as the oldest Chinatown in the world and which is steadily flooded with customers, including local and foreign tourists who are simply amazed at the numerous assorted flavors of tikoy and hopia it offers, among many other products that can only be found there.

Alongside their Eng Bee Tin stores, Gerie also shone in venturing into the restaurant business which also now has as many branches, such as the Great Buddha Cafe where the best tendon dish in claypot can be found, as well as other traditional Chinese dishes and Mr. Ube Rice and Noodle House for a taste of delicious authentic Chinese noodle soups, among many others.

Gerie’s family also operates the constantly-jampacked Cafe Mezzanine in the heart of Binondo, which, on other hand, is for those in search of an array of the classic and beloved traditional Chinese dishes like the kiampong (Chinese paella), crunchy lechon macau, Soup No. 5, black chicken soup (my favorite) and maki (thick beef soup), among many others.

Cafe Mezzanine is unique in that its proceeds go to a fund that supports fire volunteers who lose their lives or get injured while helping save lives and property without getting anything in return.

Once a fire volunteer too, Gerie says he is fully aware that not all firefighters who work for free have good financial capability, with some even inadvertently neglecting their business just to be able to serve others.

Thus on a daily basis, long lines form outside the said restaurant to get a taste of authentic Chinatown dishes being offered in Great Buddha, Mr. Ube Noodle House and most especially, the Cafe Mezzanine.

As the country celebrates the Chinese New Year on February 17, I’m certain all roads once again lead to the many Eng Bee Tin stores to get food products that are traditionally put on the table, or ‘must-haves,’ in the belief that they would invite luck, such as tikoy and huat ke as well as hopia.

Not only are the products being sold in the said stores of world-class taste and quality, they are also much better health-wise, since they do not have preservatives.

And given the many charitable projects that Gerie and his family are constantly involved in, it is clear that when you patronize their products or establishments, you are also aiding in providing for those who need help, mostly pure Pinoys. Money well spent, indeed.

Gerie and his family is one reason why we should be thankful there are Chinoys in this country. His kids are the fourth generation of their lineage and obviously, Gerie has rubbed off on them not only his heart of gold but moreso, his motto in life—‘do good deeds’ all the time.