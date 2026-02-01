Get To Know The Nominees For BRAVE CF’s 2025 Fighter Of The Year

360 SHARES Share Tweet

2025 will be remembered as a defining chapter in BRAVE Combat Federation history.

Championships changed hands, contenders rose with authority, and dominant forces reminded the world why they reign supreme. Across continents and weight classes, these athletes carved their legacies through grit and unforgettable finishes.

Now, BRAVE CF shines the spotlight on the elite few whose performances shaped the year and elevated the global MMA landscape.

Borislav Nikolić

Gold defines Borislav Nikolić’s 2025.

The Serbian superstar authored a championship saga that will echo through bantamweight history. At BRAVE CF 96 in June, he dethroned Nicholas Hwende after surviving a taxing, high-level contest that tested his resolve round after round.

When the opening appeared, Nikolić seized it with ruthless accuracy, locking in a guillotine choke late in the fourth to claim the coveted World Title.

The new divisional king wasted no time proving his reign was no fluke. At the milestone BRAVE 100 extravaganza last November, Nikolić walked into hostile territory against Bahrain’s Hamza Kooheji and emerged undisputed.

Absorbing Kooheji’s relentless pressure, he showcased composure under fire before flipping the momentum in dramatic fashion. With seven seconds remaining in the fourth, he delivered a stunning stoppage that stunned the Khalifa Sports City Arena and stamped his authority over the weight class.

Miha Frlic

Miha Frlic turned 2025 into a launchpad toward a status as the next BRAVE CF Heavyweight World Championship challenger.

The Slovenian powerhouse embraced danger and emerged stronger, delivering two statement victories that thrust him into a potential contention for divisional gold.

His campaign ignited at BRAVE CF 96, where he engaged Shah Kamali in a punishing exchange that tested both men’s durability. Frlic’s power told the story in the third round, as he closed the show with a decisive knockout.

Momentum followed him into November at BRAVE CF 102. Against former World Title contender Patryk Dubiela, Frlic showed patience and killer instinct, ending the contest in the second round.

With back-to-back finishes against elite opposition, Frlic positioned himself at the front of the line for a possible meeting with the most feared heavyweight on the roster.

Pavel Dailidko

Pavel “The Experiment” Dailidko spent 2025 reminding everyone why the heavyweight crown remains firmly in his grasp.

The Lithuanian titleholder carried himself like a force of nature, turning challengers away with chilling efficiency. At BRAVE CF 94 last May, Odie Delaney stepped up and was swiftly dismantled, as Dailidko needed less than two rounds to end the challenge.

Five months later at BRAVE CF 99, the result was just as emphatic. Facing Grégory Robinet, Dailidko delivered another explosive knockout, reinforcing his reputation as the bracket’s ultimate problem.

Precision, power, and composure defined his year, leaving no debate about his standing atop the heavyweight mountain.

Lasha Abramishvili

Lasha Abramishvili built his 2025 campaign on dominance and momentum.

The Georgian bruiser showcased a complete skill set while dispatching seasoned opponents with authority. At BRAVE CF 97 in July, he methodically broke down Brice Picaud before fastening a rear-naked choke in the second round.

The intensity only escalated on home soil. Competing at BRAVE CF: GEORGIA VS. THE WORLD this past October, Abramishvili fed off the energy of his compatriots and delivered a first-round stoppage against Hurshed Nazarov.

Now ranked second in the bantamweight class, he stands on the brink of a potential collision with the reigning kingpin in Borislav Nikolić, carrying both confidence and unfinished ambition into the future.

The final verdict rests with the global MMA community. Voting for the 2025 Fighter of the Year is now live across BRAVE CF’s official social media platforms.

