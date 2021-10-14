Global Pre-Registration Open for Mobile Anime RPG Blue Archive

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Pre-registration special events include unique in-game rewards and a gift card drawing

SEOUL – After revealing a stunning interactive teaser page in August, publisher Nexon has officially opened pre-registration for upcoming mobile anime RPG Blue Archive. Developed by NAT GAMES, Blue Archive sees players take on the role of an academy teacher who teams up with their students to solve mysteries around town. The game is coming to iOS and Android and eager players can pre-register now on the respective stores.

Nexon is celebrating pre-registration by making several in-game rewards up for grabs. If pre-registrations reach 500,000, all players who sign up before the game goes live will receive:

2-star character Mutsuki

1,400 pyroxenes

150,000 credits

Nexon will distribute all earned rewards to players upon the game’s release. Players will also receive 50,000 credits at the close of registration on both Google Play and the App Store.

The pre-registration festivities are also crossing over to social media, with various Twitter promotions.

And the voice actors behind lovable Blue Archive characters are joining the celebration on YouTube, where players can view special messages from the voices of Aru (Reina Kondo) and Shiroko (Yui Ogura). New tracks from the game’s original soundtrack will be available to stream, as well.

The latest animated trailer showcases the adventures in store.

TRAILER LINK

While waiting for the global launch this November, fans can explore plenty of Blue Archive features on the official website, including character profiles, story information and fun quizzes to determine their perfect match among a host of exciting school clubs.

For more information, visit bluearchive.nexon.com

Players can pre-register for the game on the Official Website and follow the Blue Archive Twitter page for the latest news and updates:

Blue Archive social media:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EN.BlueArchive

Twitter: https://twitter.com/EN_BlueArchive

Discord: discord.gg/bluearchiveglobal

Forum: https://m.nexon.com/forum/551

About NEXON Co. Ltd.

NEXON Co., Ltd. (“Nexon”) (3659.TO) is a worldwide leader in free-to-play online and mobile games. Founded in Korea in 1994, Nexon developed one of the world’s first graphics-based massively multiplayer online games. Nexon also pioneered the concept of microtransactions and the free-to-play business model, setting a new standard in which play is free, and users have the option to purchase in-game items to enhance their experience. Nexon currently services nearly 100 titles in more than 190 countries. The Company is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan and its shares are listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.