Globe, Ayala Land urged to lift lease fees for telco, broadband providers

A network of digital advocates urged today Ayala Land and Globe Telecom to lift its lease fees for broadband providers, amidst the campaign to provide affordable internet services for all.

Digital Pinoys national campaigner Ronald Gustilo said that Ayala land and Globe should lead the way to ensure zero lease fees in their property developments.

“Ayala corporation, being one of the principal shareholders of Globe Telecom, should lead the way in lifting lease fees for telco and broadband providers so that the clients of the real estate arm would be among the first to sow the fruits of Globe’s eager campaign of lifting lease fees.”

Gustilo said that the lifting of lease fees for telcos may lead to better internet and telecommunications services for the public and will also improve connectivity.

“This will impact the lives of internet users in our country positively. As Globe has already led the campaign for zero lease fees, Ayala as a major shareholder of the telco giant should be the leading real estate firm to implement the program.”

Remove Gcash transaction fees for Globe postpaid payments

Gustilo also called out the transaction fees that Globe telecom-led digital wallet platform Gcash imposes on payments for Globe postpaid plans.

“If Globe is truly interested in serving the public interest by removing fees that add burden to consumers, it should first waive gcash fees for the payment of globe postpaid bills.

Reference: Ronald Gustilo, Digital Pinoys, National Campaigner