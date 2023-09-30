GMA’s ‘Maging Sino Ka Man’ supports Positive Parenting Advocacy

249 SHARES Share Tweet

GMA Network’s TV remake of “Maging Sino Ka Man” revolutionizes primetime TV as it continues to tackle important social issues on children to help create positive lasting change in children’s lives and the future we share.

The reimagined version of the 90’s movie hit features the fate of two people, portrayed by Kapuso breakthrough loveteam Barbie Forteza and David Licauco, who come from different backgrounds and later meet and fall in love with each other against all odds. The story highlights the importance of family, the challenges that confront children, and how love triumphs over life’s difficulties.

Save the Children Philippines commends GMA Network for incorporating good values and life lessons in Maging Sino Ka Man, especially on the episodes that promote the Positive Parenting advocacy and parenting messages on raising children in love, dignity, and respect without resorting to violent means.

The GMA Network shares the belief with Save the Children that positive and non-violent parenting approaches are much more effective and have optimal advantage of bringing out the best in children.

In Episode 13 of Maging Sino Ka Man, Dino (Barbie Forteza) confronted Carding (David Licauco) on his attempt to discipline by physical harm the children he is taking care of. Dino stressed that children should be raised with dignity instead. Forteza’s lines in the scene clearly echoed the needs of children to be loved, protected, and be safe from physical and humiliating punishments:

“Pagmamahal, hindi pananampal, ang paraan para makinig ang mga bata!

Pagtutuwid at hindi pagmamalupit ang kailangan nila para matuto!”

Physical and humiliating punishment remains one of the most popular means to discipline children in the Philippines. In a nationwide community survey, 83% of children reported that they were physically maltreated; 60% of respondents received psychological insults. The Council for the Welfare of Children’s National Baseline Study on Violence Against Children in 2016 reaffirmed and found that the most common form of violence experienced by children was corporal punishment. Fifty five percent of children experienced physical harm in the form of punishment.

In 2022, almost 9,000 cases of children who suffered from all forms of abuses, including physical and humiliating punishment have been reported. The Philippines remains to be one of 134 countries that does not have a legislation explicitly prohibiting corporal punishment on children in the home setting. These figures represent a bleak and prevalent phenomenon of violence against children.

Currently, the Positive Parenting Bill is filed in Congress. It aims to ensure the right of every child to protection from all forms of harm, in all settings and at all times.

Positive Parenting is based on the principles of child’s rights and development and effective teaching and parenting. It is non-violent and this is achieved by providing a warm and caring environment, building the child’s competence and confidence, assisting the child in understanding and abiding by the rules, fostering healthy relationships, and teaching the child life-long skills and respect to human rights.

Save the Children Philippines is leading the advocacy on Positive Parenting in Congress along with the Child Rights Network, multi-sectoral partners, and parent and child rights advocates.

Save the Children applauds GMA Network on its emphasis to advance discourse on key children’s issues through its programming and for the media giant’s unwavering support to fulfill the fundamental rights of Filipino children.