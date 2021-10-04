Go the airasia way these Ber months with P1 one-way base fare

0 SHARES Share Tweet

AirAsia supports eased mobility for fully vaxxed travelers

Manila – AirAsia Philippines is giving Filipinos more reasons to fulfill their travel plans these Ber months from as low as PhP1 one-way base fare to any AirAsia destination beginning October 4 to 10, 2021.

Guests can also enjoy up to 60% off on hotel bookings in AirAsia partner hotels. They may also opt to avail SNAP (flight + hotel) combos from as low as P2,435 per guest for a round trip ticket and 3 days 2 nights stay in Boracay, Bohol, Cebu and other leisure destinations. On top of these, a 20% discount will also be given to guests who will pre-book their baggage and seats during the promo period. Travel period meanwhile is from October 4, 2021 to October 29, 2022.

AirAsia Philippines Spokesperson Steve Dailisan said, “We want our guests to feel that AirAsia is with them in ensuring a budget-friendly travel and lifestyle experience from flights to accommodation. We’ve got everything covered for you. All you have to do is go the airasia way.”

“Piso one way base fare is also our way of giving back to our loyal guests for continuously supporting us, and making AirAsia the World’s Best Low-cost Airline for 12 consecutive years.”

More local government units have now relaxed their restrictions for fully vaccinated travelers. Following Tacloban’s initiative, Negros Occidental has now scrapped its RT-PCR requirement for fully vaccinated individuals. Cebu Province on Friday meanwhile, issued an executive order removing the negative RT-PCR test in lieu of a medical certificate taken within 24 hours of departure.

“While we back the scrapping of testing requirements for fully vaccinated individuals, we also make sure that we observe the highest health and safety standards in all of our flights. We also call on our guests to be responsible travelers. The recent easing of restrictions will surely entice more travelers opting for workation to leisure destinations or simply enjoy the long overdue holidays with their families in the various provinces,” Dailisan added.

AirAsia was recently awarded as the Best Low-Cost Airline in the world and in Asia for the 12th consecutive year by international airport and airline review and ranking site Skytrax. AirAsia Group is also among the top airlines worldwide to achieve the top 7/7 rating for being Covid-19 safe by the aviation experts at Airlineratings.com.

To ensure safety for its guests and employees, and as part of its Covid-19 mitigation plan, AirAsia has made check-in via the airasia Super App mandatory for all guests. All guests are encouraged to download and make full use of the airasia Super App, the only all-in-one app that guests would need for their journey – from flight to hotel bookings.

Over recent times the airline has implemented numerous contactless procedures including during check-in, boarding, inflight and baggage collection. Furthermore, 100% of AirAsia Philippines’ flight crew and ground staff are already vaccinated against COVID-19 so guests can be assured of the highest safety and hygiene standards at all times.