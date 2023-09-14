Go the extra mile: Insights And Perspectives urges the public in its world premiere

388 SHARES Share Tweet

Lawyer Raymond Fortun has shown the world that in matters of kindness and charity, love knows no boundaries.

He graces the premiere episode of Insights And Perspectives on The New Channel.

Atty. Fortun is one of the many concerned citizens championing justice for victims of recent road rage incidents in the country.

An avid cyclist, the Managing Partner of Fortun and Santos Law Offices shares his wisdom on how the public can keep themselves and others safe while on the road.

Entitled “Justice On Two Wheels”, the premiere episode of Insights And Perspectives airs September 14, 5:30PM on The New Channel.

Hosted by seasoned Public Relations practitioner Deivid Rioferio, the current affairs program aims to empower its audience to become advocates of continuous improvement and positive action.

As an alternative new media platform for all things new, The New Channel also features the program and its replay on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, TikTok, Kumu, Pinterest, Lyka, Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

The New Channel is home to engaging, authentic, real life and original content by Filipino talent and global influencers. Led by President and Chief Executive Producer, and GWWR – Global Women Who RULE prime mover Apple Esplana-Manansala, TNC promotes cultural intelligence and ingenuity.

For more stories, visit TNC’s official website, www.TheNewChannel.com.