Goitia hits plot vs PBBM: Protecting the president is protecting the republic

332 SHARES Share Tweet

“A cowardly and un-Filipino act that endangers not just one man, but the entire nation.”

This was how Chairman Emeritus Dr. Jose Antonio Goitia condemned the alleged plot to harm President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr. and his family, citing information that surfaced through blogger Pebbles Cunanan, who claimed that certain groups tied to supporters of the previous administration were discussing a plan to harm the President.

Goitia quoted Cunanan as having said: “Alam na ni Duterte na hindi na siya makakalabas … ang huling hiling ni Duterte, ipapatay si BBM, buong pamilya,” noting that she further alleged the existence of a so-called “Sara Army”, which she described as “training in Sorsogon,” supposedly under the knowledge of Senator Chiz Escudero.

“Any threat against the President is a threat against the Republic itself. It’s an attack on our democracy, our peace, and the stability that every Filipino family depends on,” Goitia said, as he also urged the public to stand together in condemning any move that seeks to destabilize the government or endanger the President’s life.

“You may disagree with his decisions. You may even oppose his policies. But plotting violence is never, ever justified. In a democracy, we argue with words, not with weapons…The law is clear. Conspiring to harm the President or his family is not only a grave crime; it is an assault on the very foundations of our Republic,” he said, adding that anyone proven to be involved in such a plan must face the full weight of the law.

For Goitia, protecting the President is more than protecting a leader—it is about protecting the continuity and stability of the nation, adding: “The President represents the government itself, the unity of our State. If the institution of the presidency is attacked, the nation is weakened. That’s why protecting the President means protecting the Republic.”

He also reminded the public that behind every political figure is a family that deserves safety and dignity, saying, “We must remember that threats like these do not just target the President; they target his family too. That crosses every moral and human boundary.”

Goitia called on authorities to investigate thoroughly, uphold due process and avoid politicizing the issue, saying, “the truth must come out through lawful investigation, not through online noise or speculation. Justice must be both firm and fair. Only then can we protect the credibility of our institutions.”

He also cautioned against spreading unverified information online: “Let’s not fuel panic or division. Instead of sharing rumors, share vigilance. Instead of anger, let’s promote peace.”

In an appeal to every Filipino, whether for or against the administration, to unite in rejecting violence and defending the nation’s peace, he said: “Protecting the President is not about blind loyalty. It’s about love of country. Because when we protect the stability of our government, we protect the livelihood, safety, and dignity of every Filipino.”

“Our enemies are not each other, but division and hatred. Let us stand together under one flag, guided by law and by our shared duty to keep the Republic strong,” he added.

“As this story spreads across news and social media, questions are bound to arise: “Is this true?” Goitia said, adding that such awareness is healthy for a democracy, so long as it leads to vigilance, not fear.

“Let the Filipino people be curious, be aware, and be watchful. An informed nation is a stronger nation,” said Goitia, who serves as Chairman Emeritus of four respected civic-oriented organizations: Alyansa ng Bantay sa Kapayapaan at Demokrasya (ABKD), People’s Alliance for Democracy and Reforms (PADER), Liga Independencia Pilipinas (LIPI), and Filipinos Do Not Yield (FDNY) Movement, through which he continues to advance the causes of sovereignty, reform, and the dignity of the Filipino people.